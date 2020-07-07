iifl-logo
Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

11.52
(4.92%)
Jul 7, 2020|11:17:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

184.19

121.39

152.96

165.84

Net Worth

185.39

122.59

154.16

167.04

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

185.39

122.59

154.16

167.04

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

164.55

120.06

150.18

164.46

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

20.81

1.27

3.78

2.46

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

20.83

1.28

3.79

2.47

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.01

-0.01

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

0

0

-0.01

Cash

0.04

1.26

0.2

0.12

Total Assets

185.4

122.59

154.16

167.04

