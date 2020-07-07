Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
184.19
121.39
152.96
165.84
Net Worth
185.39
122.59
154.16
167.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
185.39
122.59
154.16
167.04
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
164.55
120.06
150.18
164.46
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
20.81
1.27
3.78
2.46
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
20.83
1.28
3.79
2.47
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.01
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
0
0
-0.01
Cash
0.04
1.26
0.2
0.12
Total Assets
185.4
122.59
154.16
167.04
