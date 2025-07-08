iifl-logo
Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd Share Price Live

11.52
(4.92%)
Jul 7, 2020|11:17:59 AM

  • Open11.52
  • Day's High11.52
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close10.98
  • Day's Low11.52
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,895.5
  • EPS53.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.38
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

11.52

Prev. Close

10.98

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

11.52

Day's Low

11.52

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1,895.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.38

P/E

0.22

EPS

53.39

Divi. Yield

0

Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

13 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:04 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.08%

Non-Promoter- 25.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

184.19

121.39

152.96

165.84

Net Worth

185.39

122.59

154.16

167.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.1

0.18

0.3

0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Babulal M Bhansali

Non Executive Director

Jayesh B Bhansali

Non Executive Director

Meenakshi J Bhansali

Chairman & Independent Directo

Aditya Srivastava

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dipesh P Sanghvi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Divyata Raval

Registered Office

Bhansali House,

A-5 Veera Desai Road Andheri(W,

Maharashtra - 400053

Tel: 91-22-26731779

Website: http://www.sheratonproperties.in

Email: sheratonproperties@gmail.com

Registrar Office

C-13 Pannalal Silk,

Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,

Mumbai - 400 078

Tel: 91-022-25963838

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Sheraton Properties & Finance Limited is a public limited company incorporated on 22 July 1985 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently the company was issued Certificate for Commencement ...
Reports by Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd share price today?

The Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd is ₹1.38 Cr. as of 07 Jul ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd is 0.22 and 0.01 as of 07 Jul ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 07 Jul ‘20

What is the CAGR of Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd?

Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.93%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.92 %

