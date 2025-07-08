Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd Summary

Sheraton Properties & Finance Limited is a public limited company incorporated on 22 July 1985 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently the company was issued Certificate for Commencement of Business on 14th day of 1985 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The company was listed with Bombay Stock Exchange since 25 March 1985.The Company is a by-contract construction company mainly involved in building of complete constructions or parts thereof; civil engineering. The company constructs, repairs, or improves all types of buildings and structures, as well as finances industrial or other enterprises for any other company.