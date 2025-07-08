Sheraton Properties & Finance Limited is a public limited company incorporated on 22 July 1985 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently the company was issued Certificate for Commencement of Business on 14th day of 1985 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The company was listed with Bombay Stock Exchange since 25 March 1985.The Company is a by-contract construction company mainly involved in building of complete constructions or parts thereof; civil engineering. The company constructs, repairs, or improves all types of buildings and structures, as well as finances industrial or other enterprises for any other company.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.