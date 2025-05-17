iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd Board Meeting

11.52
(4.92%)
Jul 7, 2020|11:17:59 AM

Sheraton Proper. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 May 202513 May 2025
Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17th May 2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2025. Outcome of Board meeting held on May 17, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.05.2025)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202530 Jan 2025
SHERATON PROPERTIES & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board meeting to be held on 7th February 2025 to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. Board meeting for the consideration of the Un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
SHERATON PROPERTIES & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting26 Aug 202426 Aug 2024
Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today considered and approved the 39th AGM matters.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
SHERATON PROPERTIES & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Board meeting outcome for consideration and approval of financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Sheraton Proper.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.