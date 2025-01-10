TO

THE MEMBERS OF

SHERVANI INDUSTRIAL SYNDICATE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of SHERVANI INDUSTRIAL SYNDICATE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and the profit, Total Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone

Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, Total Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the" Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Lossincluding Other Comprehensive Income, statement of changes in Equityand the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements -Refer Note No 39 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("lntermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities Identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 14.1(b) to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail being tampered with.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS? REPORT

Re: SHERVANI INDUSTRIAL SYNDICATE LIMITED

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we report that: i. In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including Quantitative details and situation of fixed assets other than furniture and fixtures and office equipment.

(B) The company does not have any intangible assets and therefor provision of para 3(i)(a)(B) of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to company.

(b) All the property, plant and equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its property, plant and equipment. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of registered sale deed /transferdeed/ conveyance deed and other relevant records evidencing title provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and building are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not revalued its property, plant and equipments (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not hold any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore provisions of paragraph 3(i) (e) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the company.

ii. In respect of its Inventories:

a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on verification between physical stocks and the book records were not of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examinations of the records, in our opinion, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits on the basis of security of current assets of the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

iii. In respect of loans secured or unsecured, investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted anyloans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or any other parties, according to the information and explanations given to us:

a. Based on the audit procedure carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the company has made investments in and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships as below:

Investment Security/ Guarantees Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - Subsidiaries - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others 1163.39 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 27.00 - 489.73 - (net of provision of Rs. 150 lakh in respect of Loan) - Associates 881.43 - - - - Others 1163.39

b. The terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and investments are not prejudicial to the Interest of the company.

c. There are no stipulations for the repayment of loan.

d. There is no amount overdue for more than ninety days.

e. There is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f. The company has not granted loans to promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the companies act 2013 which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayments. Therefore provisions of paragraph3 (iii)(f) of Companies(Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

v. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits within the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3 (v) of the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2020, are not applicable to the company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company, pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government, for maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act,2013 and we are of the opinion that prima-facie the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory and other dues:

(a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other Statutory Dues applicable to it.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund , Employees State Insurance , Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, goods and service tax , Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, GST, Cess and other material Statutory dues were in arrear as at 31st March, 2024 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the company, income tax, sales tax, service tax, goods and services tax , duty of custom , duty of excise or value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows :-

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which Amount Relates Forum where Dispute is Pending Income tax Act Tax Deducted at Source 109.54 AY 2010-11 Commissioner Income Tax Appeal Income tax Act Income Tax 2616.33 AY 2018-19 Commissioner Income Tax Appeal

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no transactions which have not been recorded in the books of account but have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loan or other borrowings or any interest due thereon to any lender.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates and company does not have any joint ventures company.

f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associate companies and company does not have any joint venture company.

x. a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year and the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3 (x)b of the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2020, are not applicable to the company.

xi. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b) No report under sub- section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, has been filed by auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no Whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(xii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2020, are not applicable to the company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion and based on the examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

xvi. a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year;

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India;

d) According to the information and explanations given to us,the group does not have any CIC as part of the group.

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii.There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and therefore the provisions of paragraph 3(xviii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2020, are not applicable to the company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) under section 135 of the Companies Act and therefore provisions of paragraph 3(xx)(a) and 3 (xx)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2020, are not applicable to the company.

xxi. The CARO of one associate (Star Hotel Private Limited) has not been issued by the auditor till 24-05-2024 and therefore we are unable to comment on this clause and in respect of subsidiary there are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) order (CARO) report of the company included in the consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, the requirements to report on the clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable to the Holding Company.

ANNEXURE -" B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SHERVANI INDUSTRIAL SYNDICATE LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SHERVANI INDUSTRIAL SYNDICATE LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls overFinancial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.