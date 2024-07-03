iifl-logo-icon 1
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd Share Price

460.1
(-7.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open493.3
  • Day's High493.3
  • 52 Wk High800
  • Prev. Close498.4
  • Day's Low460.1
  • 52 Wk Low 468.3
  • Turnover (lac)1.13
  • P/E34.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value498.57
  • EPS14.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)118.38
  • Div. Yield4.01
No Records Found

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.07%

Non-Promoter- 37.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.59

2.72

2.72

2.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

131.2

122.1

127.2

130.9

Net Worth

133.79

124.82

129.92

133.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

27.49

87.36

113.03

41.75

yoy growth (%)

-68.52

-22.7

170.69

47.17

Raw materials

11.19

-21.45

-42.86

-18.3

As % of sales

40.72

24.55

37.91

43.83

Employee costs

-1.23

-1.58

-1.95

-0.95

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.41

24.77

46.35

11.49

Depreciation

-0.63

-0.6

-0.39

-0.29

Tax paid

2.16

-5.16

-9.06

0.01

Working capital

-2.41

-30.64

-21.41

-5.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-68.52

-22.7

170.69

47.17

Op profit growth

-80.75

-46.06

339.36

20,272.33

EBIT growth

-77.23

-46.02

297.17

1,321.85

Net profit growth

-64.13

-47.4

147.97

1,454.44

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

142.7

26.71

8.86

31.89

92.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

142.7

26.71

8.86

31.89

92.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.97

21.91

1.07

1.87

1.32

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Saleem Iqbal Shervani

Managing Director

Mustafa Rashid Shervani

Whole-time Director

Sadiq Husain Siddiqui

Independent Non Exe. Director

Raju Verghese

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashutosh Pratap Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gopal Swaroop Chaturvedi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mohammad Aslam Sayeed

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aradhika Chopra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S K Shukla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sheila Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

KARTIK SINGHAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd

Summary

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Limited was incorporated on 25th February 1948 in the name and style of Great Eastern Electroplators limited with the objective of carrying out the business of color and chromium plating of consumer items. The name of the Company was changed to Geep Flashlight Industries Limited to identify with its new business activity, i.e. manufacturing and sale of flashlight cases (torches).After the expansion of its product stream to include flashlight cases, miniature lamps and drycell batteries as well as trading of other consumer goods, the name of the Company was again changed to Geep Industrial Syndicate Limited w.e.f. 20th August 1979. As the Companys name Geep Industrial Syndicate Limited was identified with the brand GEEP which it sold to WSIL, the Company got renamed to Shervani Industrial Syndicate Limited.The Company was promoted by Late Mr. M. R. Shervani, an eminent personality who ventured into different businesses in the consumer goods market and set up Sugar Mill and Hospitality business. The Present Chairman Mr. Saleem Iqbal Shervani took over as Managing Director of the Company in the year 1981. Under his leadership, Companyy developed a very well planned gated colony named as Shervani Legacy, in Prayagraj and completed the Group Housing Projects Tara Towers, Naman Homes and Amber Apartment.Till the year 1998-99, the Company was engaged in full-fledged activity of manufacturing and selling of flashlight cases, miniature lamps and dry cell
Company FAQs

What is the Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd share price today?

The Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹460.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd is ₹118.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd is 34.85 and 1.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd is ₹468.3 and ₹800 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd?

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.18%, 3 Years at 27.41%, 1 Year at -0.99%, 6 Month at -19.55%, 3 Month at -7.92% and 1 Month at -0.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.07 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.93 %

