Summary

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Limited was incorporated on 25th February 1948 in the name and style of Great Eastern Electroplators limited with the objective of carrying out the business of color and chromium plating of consumer items. The name of the Company was changed to Geep Flashlight Industries Limited to identify with its new business activity, i.e. manufacturing and sale of flashlight cases (torches).After the expansion of its product stream to include flashlight cases, miniature lamps and drycell batteries as well as trading of other consumer goods, the name of the Company was again changed to Geep Industrial Syndicate Limited w.e.f. 20th August 1979. As the Companys name Geep Industrial Syndicate Limited was identified with the brand GEEP which it sold to WSIL, the Company got renamed to Shervani Industrial Syndicate Limited.The Company was promoted by Late Mr. M. R. Shervani, an eminent personality who ventured into different businesses in the consumer goods market and set up Sugar Mill and Hospitality business. The Present Chairman Mr. Saleem Iqbal Shervani took over as Managing Director of the Company in the year 1981. Under his leadership, Companyy developed a very well planned gated colony named as Shervani Legacy, in Prayagraj and completed the Group Housing Projects Tara Towers, Naman Homes and Amber Apartment.Till the year 1998-99, the Company was engaged in full-fledged activity of manufacturing and selling of flashlight cases, miniature lamps and dry cell

