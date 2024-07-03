Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹493.3
Prev. Close₹498.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.13
Day's High₹493.3
Day's Low₹460.1
52 Week's High₹800
52 Week's Low₹468.3
Book Value₹498.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)118.38
P/E34.85
EPS14.3
Divi. Yield4.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.59
2.72
2.72
2.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
131.2
122.1
127.2
130.9
Net Worth
133.79
124.82
129.92
133.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
27.49
87.36
113.03
41.75
yoy growth (%)
-68.52
-22.7
170.69
47.17
Raw materials
11.19
-21.45
-42.86
-18.3
As % of sales
40.72
24.55
37.91
43.83
Employee costs
-1.23
-1.58
-1.95
-0.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.41
24.77
46.35
11.49
Depreciation
-0.63
-0.6
-0.39
-0.29
Tax paid
2.16
-5.16
-9.06
0.01
Working capital
-2.41
-30.64
-21.41
-5.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-68.52
-22.7
170.69
47.17
Op profit growth
-80.75
-46.06
339.36
20,272.33
EBIT growth
-77.23
-46.02
297.17
1,321.85
Net profit growth
-64.13
-47.4
147.97
1,454.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
142.7
26.71
8.86
31.89
92.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
142.7
26.71
8.86
31.89
92.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.97
21.91
1.07
1.87
1.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Saleem Iqbal Shervani
Managing Director
Mustafa Rashid Shervani
Whole-time Director
Sadiq Husain Siddiqui
Independent Non Exe. Director
Raju Verghese
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashutosh Pratap Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gopal Swaroop Chaturvedi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mohammad Aslam Sayeed
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aradhika Chopra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S K Shukla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sheila Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
KARTIK SINGHAL
Reports by Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd
Summary
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Limited was incorporated on 25th February 1948 in the name and style of Great Eastern Electroplators limited with the objective of carrying out the business of color and chromium plating of consumer items. The name of the Company was changed to Geep Flashlight Industries Limited to identify with its new business activity, i.e. manufacturing and sale of flashlight cases (torches).After the expansion of its product stream to include flashlight cases, miniature lamps and drycell batteries as well as trading of other consumer goods, the name of the Company was again changed to Geep Industrial Syndicate Limited w.e.f. 20th August 1979. As the Companys name Geep Industrial Syndicate Limited was identified with the brand GEEP which it sold to WSIL, the Company got renamed to Shervani Industrial Syndicate Limited.The Company was promoted by Late Mr. M. R. Shervani, an eminent personality who ventured into different businesses in the consumer goods market and set up Sugar Mill and Hospitality business. The Present Chairman Mr. Saleem Iqbal Shervani took over as Managing Director of the Company in the year 1981. Under his leadership, Companyy developed a very well planned gated colony named as Shervani Legacy, in Prayagraj and completed the Group Housing Projects Tara Towers, Naman Homes and Amber Apartment.Till the year 1998-99, the Company was engaged in full-fledged activity of manufacturing and selling of flashlight cases, miniature lamps and dry cell
The Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹460.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd is ₹118.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd is 34.85 and 1.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd is ₹468.3 and ₹800 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.18%, 3 Years at 27.41%, 1 Year at -0.99%, 6 Month at -19.55%, 3 Month at -7.92% and 1 Month at -0.82%.
