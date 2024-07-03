Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd Summary

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Limited was incorporated on 25th February 1948 in the name and style of Great Eastern Electroplators limited with the objective of carrying out the business of color and chromium plating of consumer items. The name of the Company was changed to Geep Flashlight Industries Limited to identify with its new business activity, i.e. manufacturing and sale of flashlight cases (torches).After the expansion of its product stream to include flashlight cases, miniature lamps and drycell batteries as well as trading of other consumer goods, the name of the Company was again changed to Geep Industrial Syndicate Limited w.e.f. 20th August 1979. As the Companys name Geep Industrial Syndicate Limited was identified with the brand GEEP which it sold to WSIL, the Company got renamed to Shervani Industrial Syndicate Limited.The Company was promoted by Late Mr. M. R. Shervani, an eminent personality who ventured into different businesses in the consumer goods market and set up Sugar Mill and Hospitality business. The Present Chairman Mr. Saleem Iqbal Shervani took over as Managing Director of the Company in the year 1981. Under his leadership, Companyy developed a very well planned gated colony named as Shervani Legacy, in Prayagraj and completed the Group Housing Projects Tara Towers, Naman Homes and Amber Apartment.Till the year 1998-99, the Company was engaged in full-fledged activity of manufacturing and selling of flashlight cases, miniature lamps and dry cell batteries. However, in 1998, it entered into a deal with two companies of Gillette India Private Limited, namely M/S Wilkinson Sword India Limited (WSIL) and Gillette Diversified Operations Limited (GDOL) whereby it sold GEEP brand, trade mark, designs, art work and distribution net work alongwith marketing assets to WSIL and its Mysore plant to GDOL. In 2010-11, the first real estate project of the Company in the name of Sterling Apartments was launched. Since then, the Company has diversified its activities in the area of Real Estate. After successful completion of its maiden real estate project Sterling Apartments at Muir Road, Prayagraj, now it has been developing the own land at Shervani Nagar, Sulem Sarai, Allahabad. The project is named as Shervani Legacy which is a planned and duly approved residential gated colony by the Prayagraj Development Authority with full developed infrastructure facilities and having residential plots, commercial area, Group Housing and School. The Construction of Group Housing project namely TARA TOWERS was completed in February, 2019. In 2022-23, the Group Housing Project Naman Homes was completed. The new Group Housing Project within Shervani Legacy at Prayagraj, named as Victory Tower was launched.