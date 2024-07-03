Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
117.02
21.95
5.03
22.76
82.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
117.02
21.95
5.03
22.76
82.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.52
2.1
0.69
1.15
1.42
Total Income
121.54
24.05
5.72
23.91
84.09
Total Expenditure
87.3
18.33
7.6
20.06
59.12
PBIDT
34.24
5.72
-1.88
3.85
24.97
Interest
0.06
0.15
0.17
0.33
0.15
PBDT
34.18
5.57
-2.05
3.52
24.82
Depreciation
0.7
0.69
0.74
0.47
0.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
4.78
Reported Profit After Tax
33.48
4.87
-2.79
3.05
19.5
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
33.48
4.87
-2.79
3.05
19.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
33.48
4.87
-2.79
3.05
19.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
123.09
17.9
-10.26
11.21
69.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2.72
2.72
2.72
2.72
2.72
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
29.25
26.05
-37.37
16.91
30.2
PBDTM(%)
29.2
25.37
-40.75
15.46
30.02
PATM(%)
28.61
22.18
-55.46
13.4
23.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.