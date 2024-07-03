iifl-logo-icon 1
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd Nine Monthly Results

479.35
(-1.97%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

117.02

21.95

5.03

22.76

82.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

117.02

21.95

5.03

22.76

82.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.52

2.1

0.69

1.15

1.42

Total Income

121.54

24.05

5.72

23.91

84.09

Total Expenditure

87.3

18.33

7.6

20.06

59.12

PBIDT

34.24

5.72

-1.88

3.85

24.97

Interest

0.06

0.15

0.17

0.33

0.15

PBDT

34.18

5.57

-2.05

3.52

24.82

Depreciation

0.7

0.69

0.74

0.47

0.54

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.01

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

4.78

Reported Profit After Tax

33.48

4.87

-2.79

3.05

19.5

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

33.48

4.87

-2.79

3.05

19.5

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

33.48

4.87

-2.79

3.05

19.5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

123.09

17.9

-10.26

11.21

69.77

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

2.72

2.72

2.72

2.72

2.72

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

29.25

26.05

-37.37

16.91

30.2

PBDTM(%)

29.2

25.37

-40.75

15.46

30.02

PATM(%)

28.61

22.18

-55.46

13.4

23.58

