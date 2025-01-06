iifl-logo-icon 1
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd Cash Flow Statement

460.1
(-7.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Shervani Indl Sy FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.41

24.77

46.35

11.49

Depreciation

-0.63

-0.6

-0.39

-0.29

Tax paid

2.16

-5.16

-9.06

0.01

Working capital

-2.41

-30.64

-21.41

-5.41

Other operating items

Operating

4.53

-11.63

15.48

5.79

Capital expenditure

0.72

0.91

2.03

0.15

Free cash flow

5.26

-10.72

17.51

5.94

Equity raised

254.73

282.9

356.64

366.11

Investing

-0.06

-9.44

1.89

4.7

Financing

-1.82

-1.41

5.81

-6.91

Dividends paid

0

0

26.49

0

Net in cash

258.11

261.33

408.35

369.84

