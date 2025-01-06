Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.41
24.77
46.35
11.49
Depreciation
-0.63
-0.6
-0.39
-0.29
Tax paid
2.16
-5.16
-9.06
0.01
Working capital
-2.41
-30.64
-21.41
-5.41
Other operating items
Operating
4.53
-11.63
15.48
5.79
Capital expenditure
0.72
0.91
2.03
0.15
Free cash flow
5.26
-10.72
17.51
5.94
Equity raised
254.73
282.9
356.64
366.11
Investing
-0.06
-9.44
1.89
4.7
Financing
-1.82
-1.41
5.81
-6.91
Dividends paid
0
0
26.49
0
Net in cash
258.11
261.33
408.35
369.84
