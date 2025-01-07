Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
27.49
87.36
113.03
41.75
yoy growth (%)
-68.52
-22.7
170.69
47.17
Raw materials
11.19
-21.45
-42.86
-18.3
As % of sales
40.72
24.55
37.91
43.83
Employee costs
-1.23
-1.58
-1.95
-0.95
As % of sales
4.48
1.81
1.72
2.28
Other costs
-32.75
-39.86
-22.87
-12.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
119.11
45.63
20.23
29.16
Operating profit
4.7
24.45
45.34
10.32
OPM
17.11
27.99
40.11
24.71
Depreciation
-0.63
-0.6
-0.39
-0.29
Interest expense
-0.28
-0.29
-0.09
-0.19
Other income
1.63
1.22
1.5
1.66
Profit before tax
5.41
24.77
46.35
11.49
Taxes
2.16
-5.16
-9.06
0.01
Tax rate
39.86
-20.84
-19.55
0.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.57
19.61
37.28
11.5
Exceptional items
-0.54
0
0
3.52
Net profit
7.03
19.61
37.28
15.03
yoy growth (%)
-64.13
-47.4
147.97
1,454.44
NPM
25.57
22.44
32.98
36.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.