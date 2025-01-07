iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

489.95
(4.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

27.49

87.36

113.03

41.75

yoy growth (%)

-68.52

-22.7

170.69

47.17

Raw materials

11.19

-21.45

-42.86

-18.3

As % of sales

40.72

24.55

37.91

43.83

Employee costs

-1.23

-1.58

-1.95

-0.95

As % of sales

4.48

1.81

1.72

2.28

Other costs

-32.75

-39.86

-22.87

-12.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

119.11

45.63

20.23

29.16

Operating profit

4.7

24.45

45.34

10.32

OPM

17.11

27.99

40.11

24.71

Depreciation

-0.63

-0.6

-0.39

-0.29

Interest expense

-0.28

-0.29

-0.09

-0.19

Other income

1.63

1.22

1.5

1.66

Profit before tax

5.41

24.77

46.35

11.49

Taxes

2.16

-5.16

-9.06

0.01

Tax rate

39.86

-20.84

-19.55

0.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.57

19.61

37.28

11.5

Exceptional items

-0.54

0

0

3.52

Net profit

7.03

19.61

37.28

15.03

yoy growth (%)

-64.13

-47.4

147.97

1,454.44

NPM

25.57

22.44

32.98

36.01

Shervani Indl Sy : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.