Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.59
2.72
2.72
2.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
131.2
122.1
127.2
130.9
Net Worth
133.79
124.82
129.92
133.62
Minority Interest
Debt
31.44
0.5
10.32
3.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.76
0.62
0.61
0.56
Total Liabilities
165.99
125.94
140.85
137.77
Fixed Assets
15.67
9.18
9.69
8.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
20.75
14.23
15.83
11.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3
0.01
0.1
0.1
Networking Capital
111.48
88.59
99.2
103.58
Inventories
143.02
195.04
168.17
141.8
Inventory Days
1,882.28
Sundry Debtors
1.21
2.34
1.44
1.59
Debtor Days
21.1
Other Current Assets
10.08
7.74
7.23
6.86
Sundry Creditors
-3.28
-0.93
-0.96
-0.89
Creditor Days
11.81
Other Current Liabilities
-39.55
-115.6
-76.68
-45.78
Cash
15.09
13.92
16.02
14.11
Total Assets
165.99
125.93
140.84
137.77
