|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|SHERVANI INDUSTRIAL SYNDICATE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to provisions of LODR, 2015, we are hereby submitting unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated )Result for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report issued by the Auditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|SHERVANI INDUSTRIAL SYNDICATE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financials Result For the Quarter Ended 30-06-2024. Pursuant to regulation 30 read with regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015, We wish to inform you as under 1-The Board of Directors has approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2- Recommended for appointment of Mrs. Sheila Singh (DIN: 10731823) & Mr. Kartik Singhal (DIN: 03025302) as Independent Director of the Company subject to Shareholders approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3- Accepted the resignation of Mr. Raju Verghese (DIN: 01086812) from the directorship of the Company w.e.f 06.08.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|SHERVANI INDUSTRIAL SYNDICATE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financials Statement for the quarter & year ended 31-03-2024 Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015 and other applicable provisions, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Standalone & Consolidated financial result for the quarter & year ended 31.03.2024 & also recommended dividend of 200% for the financial year 2023-24 Board has recommended the Dividend of 200% for the financial year 2023-24 in the meeting held on 24.05.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|SHERVANI INDUSTRIAL SYNDICATE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter & Nine Month period Ended 31st December, 2023 & proposal for Buyback of fully paid equity shares of the Company. Pursuant to the Provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith copy of un-audited Standalone & Consolidated financial result and limited review report issued by Auditors of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Month ended 31* December, 2023 for your needful. The extract of un-audited financial result for the said period has also been sent for publication in the newspapers. Further this is to intimate that in the Board Meeting held today, the Chairman with, the consent of all the directors present at the meeting hereby decided to adjourn the Meeting of the Board of Directors and decided that the adjourned Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Friday, February 23rd, 2024, inter-alia to consider and approve the buyback of Shares and any other item with the permission of Chairman. The Meeting has commenced at 1730 Hours and concluded at 1850 Hours. Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the copy of Unaudited Result (Standalone & Consolidated) & Limited Review Report issued by the Auditors of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended December 31st, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2024) Board has approved the Buyback of Ordinary Shares of the Company from all Shareholders on proportionate basis through tender offer. Kindly take the same on record pursuant to Reg. 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of Adjourned Board Meeting held today 23-02-2024 in continuation of Board Meeting held on 14-02-2024 considering Proposal of buyback through tender offer route in accordance with relevant provisions of SEBI. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.02.2024)
