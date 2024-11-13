SHERVANI INDUSTRIAL SYNDICATE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter & Nine Month period Ended 31st December, 2023 & proposal for Buyback of fully paid equity shares of the Company. Pursuant to the Provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith copy of un-audited Standalone & Consolidated financial result and limited review report issued by Auditors of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Month ended 31* December, 2023 for your needful. The extract of un-audited financial result for the said period has also been sent for publication in the newspapers. Further this is to intimate that in the Board Meeting held today, the Chairman with, the consent of all the directors present at the meeting hereby decided to adjourn the Meeting of the Board of Directors and decided that the adjourned Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Friday, February 23rd, 2024, inter-alia to consider and approve the buyback of Shares and any other item with the permission of Chairman. The Meeting has commenced at 1730 Hours and concluded at 1850 Hours. Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the copy of Unaudited Result (Standalone & Consolidated) & Limited Review Report issued by the Auditors of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended December 31st, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2024) Board has approved the Buyback of Ordinary Shares of the Company from all Shareholders on proportionate basis through tender offer. Kindly take the same on record pursuant to Reg. 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of Adjourned Board Meeting held today 23-02-2024 in continuation of Board Meeting held on 14-02-2024 considering Proposal of buyback through tender offer route in accordance with relevant provisions of SEBI. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.02.2024)