TO THE MEMBERS OF

SHETRON LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of SHETRON LIMITED (referred to as "the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the India Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 read with the Companies(Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, ("Ind AS")and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2024 and its loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We do not have any key audit matters to report for this financial year.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements in terms of the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company is in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued there under.

The respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Company are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; the selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the Ind AS financial statements by the Directors of the Company, as aforesaid. The respective Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A"

(g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act..

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of SHETRON LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i)of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SHETRON LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of thefinancial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financialreporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pert ain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of thecompanys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Place: Bengaluru, N. NARESH AND CO Date: May, 17 2024 (Firms Registration No. 011293S) S. VENKATESAN Partner (Membership No.: 025859)

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement section of our report to the Members of Shetron Limited of even date)

To the best of information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of verification to cover all the items of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which the Property, Plant and Equipment are verified by the management in a phased manner over a period of one year. Pursuant to the program, the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets.

(c) The title deeds of all immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Management has conducted physical verification of inventory (excluding inventories in transit) at reasonable intervals during the year and discrepancies is less than 10% in aggregate for each class of inventory. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and thecoverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company.The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loans or advances to parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the question of reporting as per the provisions of clause (a) to (c) of Paragraph 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and I86 of the Act, with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees and securities made or given.

(v) Based on our scrutiny of the Companies records and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, in our opinion the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act,2013, related to the manufacture of metal packaging, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more thansix months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax,service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, outstanding on account of any dispute except as stated below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount Rs. In Lakhs Period to which it relates Forum where is pending CGST and SGST Acts GST 25 2018-19 Commissioner (Appeals) Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax 16 2020-21 Commissioner (Appeals) Total 41

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the repayment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or governmentor any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, termloans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under Companies Act, 2013.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate Companies (as defined under Companies Act, 2013).

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term Loans during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a)of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly of optionally) and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year (and up to the date of this report). Hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided by the management, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) According to the information The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has spent the amount allocated by the Board towards CSR amounting to Rs.9.20 Lakhs towards purposes specified by the Board and has complied with the provisions of Section 135 (5) and (6) of the Companies Act 2013.