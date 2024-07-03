Summary

Shetron Ltd (SL) was promoted by Divakar S Shetty and his associates jointly with the Karnataka State Industrial & Investment Development Corporation, under the name Shetron Metals, in Jun.80. The name was subsequently changed to Shetron in Dec.89. The Company commenced production in 1984, which constitute metal packaging. Shetron, being a global supplier of Food cans and Ends, strives for food safety and process efficiency in our customers factory. It comprises of Fruits, Vegetables, Meat Products, Sea Foods, Sweets, and Savories or Paints and Chemicals. It added products like Twist-off caps, Penny Liver Ends(RLT), Shaped cans, and Conipails to our product list. Their operations have two factories, Bangalore and Mumbai.SL manufactures battery cell jackets and components, printed metal sheets, cans and can components. In Aug.93, the company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 30 aggregating Rs 9.22 cr. The issue was to part-finance the setting up of manufacturing facilities for open top sanitary cans at Bangalore, Karnataka, with an installed capacity of 4800 tpa. The project cost was appraised by IDBI was Rs 20.48 cr. In 1993-94, SL executed a contract to import advanced technology for the manufacture of dry battery cell jackets and components.In 2006-07, the Joint Venture Company formed between Shetron Ltd and Metropak A/s , Denmark for the manufacture of SAF KAPS on a 50:50 basis started its commercial operations in April, 2007. Glud & Marstrand A/S, Denmark, a

Read More