SectorPackaging
Open₹196.8
Prev. Close₹193.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.34
Day's High₹196.8
Day's Low₹190.5
52 Week's High₹198
52 Week's Low₹95
Book Value₹65.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)171.45
P/E31.6
EPS6.12
Divi. Yield0.52
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.44
41.36
35.82
30.9
Net Worth
56.44
50.36
44.82
39.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
225.72
170.53
162.36
168.25
yoy growth (%)
32.36
5.03
-3.5
13.11
Raw materials
-165.83
-124.44
-112.86
-117.66
As % of sales
73.46
72.97
69.51
69.93
Employee costs
-18.69
-17.24
-16.83
-14.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.71
-1.78
1.13
2.72
Depreciation
-5.47
-5.48
-5.58
-6.89
Tax paid
-1.6
-0.19
-0.25
-0.9
Working capital
-2.74
-2.48
11.37
-7.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.36
5.03
-3.5
13.11
Op profit growth
74.81
-27.35
-18.22
-10.42
EBIT growth
116.88
-36.93
-10.24
-11.28
Net profit growth
-358.58
-325
-51.64
-2.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
164.75
172.01
160.67
171.04
160.98
Excise Duty
0
3.76
11.93
13.25
0
Net Sales
164.75
168.25
148.74
157.79
160.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.87
0.65
0.64
0.57
0.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Diwakar S Shetty
Joint Managing Director
Kartik Nayak
Joint Managing Director
Praveen Mally
Independent Director
Bhagya Chandra Rao
Independent Director
Mita Dixit
Independent Director
S Sethuraman
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jyoti Kumari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shetron Ltd
Summary
Shetron Ltd (SL) was promoted by Divakar S Shetty and his associates jointly with the Karnataka State Industrial & Investment Development Corporation, under the name Shetron Metals, in Jun.80. The name was subsequently changed to Shetron in Dec.89. The Company commenced production in 1984, which constitute metal packaging. Shetron, being a global supplier of Food cans and Ends, strives for food safety and process efficiency in our customers factory. It comprises of Fruits, Vegetables, Meat Products, Sea Foods, Sweets, and Savories or Paints and Chemicals. It added products like Twist-off caps, Penny Liver Ends(RLT), Shaped cans, and Conipails to our product list. Their operations have two factories, Bangalore and Mumbai.SL manufactures battery cell jackets and components, printed metal sheets, cans and can components. In Aug.93, the company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 30 aggregating Rs 9.22 cr. The issue was to part-finance the setting up of manufacturing facilities for open top sanitary cans at Bangalore, Karnataka, with an installed capacity of 4800 tpa. The project cost was appraised by IDBI was Rs 20.48 cr. In 1993-94, SL executed a contract to import advanced technology for the manufacture of dry battery cell jackets and components.In 2006-07, the Joint Venture Company formed between Shetron Ltd and Metropak A/s , Denmark for the manufacture of SAF KAPS on a 50:50 basis started its commercial operations in April, 2007. Glud & Marstrand A/S, Denmark, a
Read More
The Shetron Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹190.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shetron Ltd is ₹171.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shetron Ltd is 31.6 and 2.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shetron Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shetron Ltd is ₹95 and ₹198 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shetron Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.81%, 3 Years at 74.34%, 1 Year at 41.58%, 6 Month at 65.02%, 3 Month at 57.11% and 1 Month at 13.53%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.