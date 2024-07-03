iifl-logo-icon 1
Shetron Ltd Share Price

190.5
(-1.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:19:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open196.8
  • Day's High196.8
  • 52 Wk High198
  • Prev. Close193.4
  • Day's Low190.5
  • 52 Wk Low 95
  • Turnover (lac)3.34
  • P/E31.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value65.63
  • EPS6.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)171.45
  • Div. Yield0.52
No Records Found

Shetron Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

196.8

Prev. Close

193.4

Turnover(Lac.)

3.34

Day's High

196.8

Day's Low

190.5

52 Week's High

198

52 Week's Low

95

Book Value

65.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

171.45

P/E

31.6

EPS

6.12

Divi. Yield

0.52

Shetron Ltd Corporate Action

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

arrow

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Shetron Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shetron Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:26 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.17%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shetron Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9

9

9

9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

47.44

41.36

35.82

30.9

Net Worth

56.44

50.36

44.82

39.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

225.72

170.53

162.36

168.25

yoy growth (%)

32.36

5.03

-3.5

13.11

Raw materials

-165.83

-124.44

-112.86

-117.66

As % of sales

73.46

72.97

69.51

69.93

Employee costs

-18.69

-17.24

-16.83

-14.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.71

-1.78

1.13

2.72

Depreciation

-5.47

-5.48

-5.58

-6.89

Tax paid

-1.6

-0.19

-0.25

-0.9

Working capital

-2.74

-2.48

11.37

-7.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.36

5.03

-3.5

13.11

Op profit growth

74.81

-27.35

-18.22

-10.42

EBIT growth

116.88

-36.93

-10.24

-11.28

Net profit growth

-358.58

-325

-51.64

-2.15

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

164.75

172.01

160.67

171.04

160.98

Excise Duty

0

3.76

11.93

13.25

0

Net Sales

164.75

168.25

148.74

157.79

160.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.87

0.65

0.64

0.57

0.52

Shetron Ltd Peer Comparison

LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shetron Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Diwakar S Shetty

Joint Managing Director

Kartik Nayak

Joint Managing Director

Praveen Mally

Independent Director

Bhagya Chandra Rao

Independent Director

Mita Dixit

Independent Director

S Sethuraman

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jyoti Kumari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shetron Ltd

Summary

Shetron Ltd (SL) was promoted by Divakar S Shetty and his associates jointly with the Karnataka State Industrial & Investment Development Corporation, under the name Shetron Metals, in Jun.80. The name was subsequently changed to Shetron in Dec.89. The Company commenced production in 1984, which constitute metal packaging. Shetron, being a global supplier of Food cans and Ends, strives for food safety and process efficiency in our customers factory. It comprises of Fruits, Vegetables, Meat Products, Sea Foods, Sweets, and Savories or Paints and Chemicals. It added products like Twist-off caps, Penny Liver Ends(RLT), Shaped cans, and Conipails to our product list. Their operations have two factories, Bangalore and Mumbai.SL manufactures battery cell jackets and components, printed metal sheets, cans and can components. In Aug.93, the company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 30 aggregating Rs 9.22 cr. The issue was to part-finance the setting up of manufacturing facilities for open top sanitary cans at Bangalore, Karnataka, with an installed capacity of 4800 tpa. The project cost was appraised by IDBI was Rs 20.48 cr. In 1993-94, SL executed a contract to import advanced technology for the manufacture of dry battery cell jackets and components.In 2006-07, the Joint Venture Company formed between Shetron Ltd and Metropak A/s , Denmark for the manufacture of SAF KAPS on a 50:50 basis started its commercial operations in April, 2007. Glud & Marstrand A/S, Denmark, a
Company FAQs

What is the Shetron Ltd share price today?

The Shetron Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹190.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shetron Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shetron Ltd is ₹171.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shetron Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shetron Ltd is 31.6 and 2.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shetron Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shetron Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shetron Ltd is ₹95 and ₹198 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shetron Ltd?

Shetron Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.81%, 3 Years at 74.34%, 1 Year at 41.58%, 6 Month at 65.02%, 3 Month at 57.11% and 1 Month at 13.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shetron Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shetron Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.18 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.82 %

