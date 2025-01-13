Shetron Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.44
41.36
35.82
30.9
Net Worth
56.44
50.36
44.82
39.9
Minority Interest
Debt
64.69
68.07
65.14
75.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.21
0.21
0.2
0.6
Total Liabilities
121.34
118.64
110.16
116.12
Fixed Assets
47.45
46.46
40.53
43.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.16
0.16
0.11
0.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
68.21
66.02
63.48
65.86
Inventories
53.34
47.75
56.34
47.61
Inventory Days
91.1
101.9
Sundry Debtors
30.55
27.58
28.47
26.88
Debtor Days
46.03
57.53
Other Current Assets
20.32
22.18
21.59
22.3
Sundry Creditors
-31
-26.99
-36.14
-26.37
Creditor Days
58.44
56.44
Other Current Liabilities
-5
-4.5
-6.77
-4.55
Cash
5.52
6
6.04
6.81
Total Assets
121.34
118.64
110.16
116.12
