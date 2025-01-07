iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shetron Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

182.95
(3.22%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:48:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shetron Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

225.72

170.53

162.36

168.25

yoy growth (%)

32.36

5.03

-3.5

13.11

Raw materials

-165.83

-124.44

-112.86

-117.66

As % of sales

73.46

72.97

69.51

69.93

Employee costs

-18.69

-17.24

-16.83

-14.49

As % of sales

8.28

10.1

10.36

8.61

Other costs

-19.61

-16.5

-15.67

-15.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.68

9.67

9.65

9.09

Operating profit

21.59

12.35

17

20.79

OPM

9.56

7.24

10.47

12.35

Depreciation

-5.47

-5.48

-5.58

-6.89

Interest expense

-11.13

-10.02

-11.92

-11.82

Other income

1.73

1.36

1.63

0.64

Profit before tax

6.71

-1.78

1.13

2.72

Taxes

-1.6

-0.19

-0.25

-0.9

Tax rate

-23.8

10.61

-22.12

-33.08

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.11

-1.97

0.88

1.82

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.12

-1.98

0.88

1.82

yoy growth (%)

-358.58

-325

-51.64

-2.15

NPM

2.26

-1.16

0.54

1.08

Shetron : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shetron Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.