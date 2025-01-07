Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
225.72
170.53
162.36
168.25
yoy growth (%)
32.36
5.03
-3.5
13.11
Raw materials
-165.83
-124.44
-112.86
-117.66
As % of sales
73.46
72.97
69.51
69.93
Employee costs
-18.69
-17.24
-16.83
-14.49
As % of sales
8.28
10.1
10.36
8.61
Other costs
-19.61
-16.5
-15.67
-15.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.68
9.67
9.65
9.09
Operating profit
21.59
12.35
17
20.79
OPM
9.56
7.24
10.47
12.35
Depreciation
-5.47
-5.48
-5.58
-6.89
Interest expense
-11.13
-10.02
-11.92
-11.82
Other income
1.73
1.36
1.63
0.64
Profit before tax
6.71
-1.78
1.13
2.72
Taxes
-1.6
-0.19
-0.25
-0.9
Tax rate
-23.8
10.61
-22.12
-33.08
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.11
-1.97
0.88
1.82
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.12
-1.98
0.88
1.82
yoy growth (%)
-358.58
-325
-51.64
-2.15
NPM
2.26
-1.16
0.54
1.08
