Shetron Ltd Cash Flow Statement

175.5
(-9.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Shetron FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.71

-1.78

1.13

2.72

Depreciation

-5.47

-5.48

-5.58

-6.89

Tax paid

-1.6

-0.19

-0.25

-0.9

Working capital

-2.74

-2.48

11.37

-7.28

Other operating items

Operating

-3.09

-9.94

6.67

-12.36

Capital expenditure

2.66

1.87

17.56

3.38

Free cash flow

-0.43

-8.06

24.23

-8.97

Equity raised

61.6

65.94

62.03

56.25

Investing

0

0

-4.18

0.04

Financing

40.5

153.19

151.22

160.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

101.66

211.06

233.3

207.66

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.