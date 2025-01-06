Shetron Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.71
-1.78
1.13
2.72
Depreciation
-5.47
-5.48
-5.58
-6.89
Tax paid
-1.6
-0.19
-0.25
-0.9
Working capital
-2.74
-2.48
11.37
-7.28
Other operating items
Operating
-3.09
-9.94
6.67
-12.36
Capital expenditure
2.66
1.87
17.56
3.38
Free cash flow
-0.43
-8.06
24.23
-8.97
Equity raised
61.6
65.94
62.03
56.25
Investing
0
0
-4.18
0.04
Financing
40.5
153.19
151.22
160.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
101.66
211.06
233.3
207.66
