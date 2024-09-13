|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.00 (10%) per share of Rs. 10/-each for the financial Year 2023-24. Declaration of Dividend of Rs. 1.00 (10%) per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- for the Financial Year 2023-24. The proposed date of payment of Final Dividend to the Shareholders is 11th October 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/09/2024)
