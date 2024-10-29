|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|SHETRON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 29th October 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the Second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Statement for second quarter and half yearly ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Result for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Appointment of Mr. S. Sethuraman (DIN: 00534145) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director of the Company with effect from 6th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|SHETRON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial result for the year ended March 2024 and recommend Dividend if any for the financial year 2023 - 24. Intimation of Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|SHETRON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider Un-audited results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Un-audited Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
