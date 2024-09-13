|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Sep 2024
|10 Aug 2024
|Annual General Meeting on 12th September, 2024 at 11.00 AM through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. Record date for determination of Shareholders for Dividend and AGM. Report of the Scrutinizer and Voting Results under Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/09/2024)
