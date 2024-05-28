TO

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SHINE FASHION (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Annual Financial Results

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying annual financial results of SHINE FASHION (INDIA) LIMITED (the "Company") for the year ended 31 March 2024, attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("Listing Regulations).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid annual financial results:

i. are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and

ii. give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable accounting standards, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Annual Financial Results" section of our report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the annual financial results.

Emphasis of matter

Note No. 3 regarding the balances of Sundry Creditors, Debtors and loans & advances etc. being not confirmed by the parties and hence our inability to state whether these balances are recoverable/payable to the extent stated.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Annual Financial Results

The Annual Financial Results have been prepared on the basis of the annual financial statements. The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of these annual financial results that gives a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive income of the Company and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. The responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Annual Financial Results that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Annual Financial Results, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to eease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Annual Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Annual Financial Results as a whole is free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatements when its exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the Annual Financial Results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the Audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatements of the Annual Financial Results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedure responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143 (3) of the Act, we are responsible for expressing our opinion through a separate report on the complete set of financial statements on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the annual financial results made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the annual financial results or, if such disclosure are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Annual Financial Results, including the disclosure, and whether the Annual Financial Results represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and sufficient audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter

The Annual Financial Results includes the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 being the balancing figure between the Audited figures in respect of tile full financial year and the published unaudited year to date figures up to the third quarter of the current financial year which were subjected to a limited review by us.