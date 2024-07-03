Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹414.9
Prev. Close₹406.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.07
Day's High₹414.9
Day's Low₹414.9
52 Week's High₹427.85
52 Week's Low₹142.8
Book Value₹43
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)121.07
P/E30.59
EPS13.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.4
1.4
1.4
1.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.67
4.79
4
3.6
Net Worth
10.07
6.19
5.4
5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
6.88
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-6.25
As % of sales
90.85
Employee costs
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
0.26
Depreciation
0
Tax paid
-0.03
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
54.13
21.07
12.75
6.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
54.13
21.07
12.75
6.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.13
0.12
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Shine Fashions (India) Ltd
Summary
Shine Fashions (India) Limited was incorporated and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 11, 2019. Subsequently, Company took over the entire business of sole proprietorship firm AM FABRICS of the Promoter- Mr. Anil Mehta vide Business Transfer Agreement on September 30, 2019. The Company is primarily engaged in importing, supplying and trading of non -woven interlining fabrics, woven fusible interlinings andmicrodot fusible interlinings. The Company source products from reliable manufacturers of the market. The Company provide bulk of products to customers in the stipulated time frame and as per their choice. Their products are provided in safe and tight packing to ensure their accurate delivery to the patrons.The Company supervise the entire manufacturing process including selection of interlinings produced till dispatch of the goods to customers place, to assure product quality and customer satisfaction. Its infrastructure span a large area and segregated into various departments. The department or units includes quality control, testing, packaging and many more. The Company has hired good team for carrying out business activities and handling each department. Moreover, the infrastructure is equipped with various equipment and other necessary things. The Company stringently test the products before their delivery to the clients to ensure their correctness. Their products are used
The Shine Fashions India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹414.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shine Fashions India Ltd is ₹121.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shine Fashions India Ltd is 30.59 and 9.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shine Fashions India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shine Fashions India Ltd is ₹142.8 and ₹427.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shine Fashions India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 83.08%, 3 Years at 67.87%, 1 Year at 199.12%, 6 Month at 127.90%, 3 Month at 16.41% and 1 Month at 17.91%.
