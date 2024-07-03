iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shine Fashions (India) Ltd Share Price

414.9
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:16:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open414.9
  • Day's High414.9
  • 52 Wk High427.85
  • Prev. Close406.8
  • Day's Low414.9
  • 52 Wk Low 142.8
  • Turnover (lac)2.07
  • P/E30.59
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value43
  • EPS13.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)121.07
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shine Fashions (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

414.9

Prev. Close

406.8

Turnover(Lac.)

2.07

Day's High

414.9

Day's Low

414.9

52 Week's High

427.85

52 Week's Low

142.8

Book Value

43

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

121.07

P/E

30.59

EPS

13.3

Divi. Yield

0

Shine Fashions (India) Ltd Corporate Action

13 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Jul, 2024

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shine Fashions (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shine Fashions (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:35 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.46%

Non-Promoter- 28.53%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shine Fashions (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.67

4.79

4

3.6

Net Worth

10.07

6.19

5.4

5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

6.88

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-6.25

As % of sales

90.85

Employee costs

-0.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

0.26

Depreciation

0

Tax paid

-0.03

Working capital

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

54.13

21.07

12.75

6.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

54.13

21.07

12.75

6.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.13

0.12

0.05

View Annually Results

Shine Fashions (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shine Fashions (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shine Fashions (India) Ltd

Summary

Shine Fashions (India) Limited was incorporated and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 11, 2019. Subsequently, Company took over the entire business of sole proprietorship firm AM FABRICS of the Promoter- Mr. Anil Mehta vide Business Transfer Agreement on September 30, 2019. The Company is primarily engaged in importing, supplying and trading of non -woven interlining fabrics, woven fusible interlinings andmicrodot fusible interlinings. The Company source products from reliable manufacturers of the market. The Company provide bulk of products to customers in the stipulated time frame and as per their choice. Their products are provided in safe and tight packing to ensure their accurate delivery to the patrons.The Company supervise the entire manufacturing process including selection of interlinings produced till dispatch of the goods to customers place, to assure product quality and customer satisfaction. Its infrastructure span a large area and segregated into various departments. The department or units includes quality control, testing, packaging and many more. The Company has hired good team for carrying out business activities and handling each department. Moreover, the infrastructure is equipped with various equipment and other necessary things. The Company stringently test the products before their delivery to the clients to ensure their correctness. Their products are used
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shine Fashions India Ltd share price today?

The Shine Fashions India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹414.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shine Fashions India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shine Fashions India Ltd is ₹121.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shine Fashions India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shine Fashions India Ltd is 30.59 and 9.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shine Fashions India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shine Fashions India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shine Fashions India Ltd is ₹142.8 and ₹427.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shine Fashions India Ltd?

Shine Fashions India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 83.08%, 3 Years at 67.87%, 1 Year at 199.12%, 6 Month at 127.90%, 3 Month at 16.41% and 1 Month at 17.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shine Fashions India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shine Fashions India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.47 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.53 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shine Fashions (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.