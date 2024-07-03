Summary

Shine Fashions (India) Limited was incorporated and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 11, 2019. Subsequently, Company took over the entire business of sole proprietorship firm AM FABRICS of the Promoter- Mr. Anil Mehta vide Business Transfer Agreement on September 30, 2019. The Company is primarily engaged in importing, supplying and trading of non -woven interlining fabrics, woven fusible interlinings andmicrodot fusible interlinings. The Company source products from reliable manufacturers of the market. The Company provide bulk of products to customers in the stipulated time frame and as per their choice. Their products are provided in safe and tight packing to ensure their accurate delivery to the patrons.The Company supervise the entire manufacturing process including selection of interlinings produced till dispatch of the goods to customers place, to assure product quality and customer satisfaction. Its infrastructure span a large area and segregated into various departments. The department or units includes quality control, testing, packaging and many more. The Company has hired good team for carrying out business activities and handling each department. Moreover, the infrastructure is equipped with various equipment and other necessary things. The Company stringently test the products before their delivery to the clients to ensure their correctness. Their products are used

