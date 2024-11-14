Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Half Yearly Results Shine Fashions (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is in continuation to our earlier intimation dated 11.11.2024 related to the Board Meeting of the company to be held on 14.11.2024. We wish to inform that some Warrant Holders have applied for exercising their rights for conversion of warrants into equivalent number of Equity Shares & also have paid the due amount in this regard. Therefore it has been decided to place this matter before the Board in its forthcoming Board Meeting, which is scheduled to be held on 14.11.2024 at 1:00 P.M. accordingly following item has been added to the Agenda of Board Meeting to be held on 14.11.2024 other than those already informed to stock exchange i.e. to consider & approve the allotment of equity shares pursuant to conversion of warrants to the persons who have exercised their right of conversion. We hereby request you to kindly take the same on record & consider the said intimation in continuation & part of our earlier intimation dated 11.11.2024, taking into mind the urgency of the matter. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024) Allotment of 1,20,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each upon conversion of the warrants at an issue price of Rs. 207/- each, including premium of Rs. 202/- each to the allottees, belonging to non-promoter category, as per the list placed before the board This is to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, November 14th, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. The Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the half year ended September 30th, 2024, along with Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. 2. The allotment of 1,20,000 (One Lakh Twenty Thousand) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each upon conversion of the warrants at an issue price of Rs. 207/- (Rupees Two hundred and seven only) each, including premium of Rs. 202/- each (as determined in accordance with the pricing guidelines prescribed under Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations) (the Issue Price), to the below mentioned allottees, belonging to non-promoter category. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Shine Fashions (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the allotment of warrants convertible into equity shares to promoters and non-promoters on preferential basis. This is in continuation to our letter dated 28.05.2024 whereby the company has submitted the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & consolidated) for the half year and year ended 31.03.2024 as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 28.05.2024. However, due to clerical mistake, proper bifurcation of Trade payable not provided as per Accounting Standard Division I Format for year ended March, 2024 for both standalone and consolidated results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024) Pursuant to consent of shareholders obtained through Special Resolution passed in the Annual General Meeting held on 12.08.2024 and Pursuant to in-principle approval received from BSE Ltd. vide their letter number LOD/PREF/DA/FIP/855/2024-25 dated 02.09.2024, the board approved allotment of securities This is to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, September 11th, 2024, interalia, considered and approved the following: 1. Allotment Of 2,80,000 Warrants Convertible Into Equity Shares on Preferential Basis, as per the details set forth. 2. Allotment Of 2,80,000 Warrants Convertible Into Equity Shares to Promoters of the Company on Preferential Basis, as per the details set forth. Board meeting held today on Wednesday, September 11th, 2024 interalia, considered and approve the following: 1. Allotment of 280000 Warrants Convertible into Equity Shares on preferential basis as per the details provided. 2. Allotment of 280000 Warrants Convertible into Equity Shares to promoters on preferential basis as per the details provided. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

Shine Fashions (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising by issue of share/ warrants of preferential basis. The Board at its meeting held today i.e. Saturday, July 13th, 2024, interalia, considered and approved the following: 1) Issue of 5,60,000 (Five Lakhs Sixty Thousand) warrants convertible within 18 months from the date of allotment into equal number of equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each of the Company to the persons identified by the Board 2) Considered the Secretarial Audit Report of F.Y. 2023-24 received from M/s JPS & Associates. 3) Considered and approved the Directors Report along with necessary Annexures for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 4) To Convene an Annual General Meeting of the Company on Monday, 12th August, 2024 at the registered office of the company and approved the Notice of the same. 5) Other matters (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

Shine Fashions (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended March 31st 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon. 2. To consider recommendation of reappointment of Mr. Anish Anil Mehta Managing Director of the Company and increase in remuneration. 3. To consider recommendation of increase in limits of Borrowing Power of the Board under section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act 2013. 4. To consider recommendation of increase in Limits of Loan/ investments/ guarantee/security under section 186 of the Companies Act 2013. 5. To consider approval of Related party Transactions Board Meeting of the Company held to consider and approve interalia the following: 1. The Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the half year and Financial Year ended March 31st, 2024, (Financial Results). The Financial Results and the Statutory Auditors Report thereon are enclosed. 2.Re-appointment of Mr. Anish Anil Mehta as Managing Director of the company. Based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Board has approved subject to the approval of the Shareholders, the re-appointment of Mr. Anish Anil Mehta (DIN: 08560153), as Managing Director for a period of 5 years with effect from March 2nd, 2025 to March 1st, 2030 . Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 22 Feb 2024