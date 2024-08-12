|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Aug 2024
|13 Jul 2024
|To Convene an Annual General Meeting of the Company on Monday, 12% August, 2024 at the registered office of the company and approved the Notice of the same. Summary of the proceedings of the Fifth Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12.08.2024 at 12.30 p.m. at the Registered office of the company situated at 912, 9th Floor, Runwal R- Square, LBS Road, Opp. Veena Nagar, Mulund West, Mumbai- 400080, Maharashtra. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024) Voting Results along with Scrutinizer Report for Fifth AGM held on 12.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
