Boards Report

To

The Members,

Shine Fashions (India) Limited,

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Your directors have pleasure in presenting the Annual Report and Audited Statement of accounts of your Company for the financial year ended on the 31st day of March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

(Rs. In Lakhs) Particulars For the FY 2023-24 For the FY 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 5289.03 1994.39 Other Income 3.70 12.83 Total Income 5292.73 2007.22 Profit before Depreciation, Financial Expenses and Taxation 522.81 114.22 Depreciation SiAmortization 1.06 0.96 Financial Expenses 3.21 7.27 Profit before Taxation 518.54 105.99 Less: Provision for Taxation (current & deferred) 26.90 Profit after Taxation 387.96 79.09

2. PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY:

Our Company continued to be engaged in the activities pertaining to importing, supplying and trading of non- woven interlining fabrics, woven fusible interlinings and microdot fusible interlinings. The products supplied by the Company are always subject to Sustainability and the responsible use of natural resources is essential aspects of all our activities. Our Company always keeps in mind the Market Scenario and accordingly adds new products at regular intervals to meet the demands of the markets.

Your Company has been able to demonstrate an outstanding growth in business during the FY 2023-24. The turnover of the company increased to Rs. 5289.03 Lakhs as compared with Rs. 1994.39 Lakhs recorded during the previous year and posted profit (after tax) of Rs. 387.96 Lakhs as against Rs. 79.09 Lakhs in FY 2022-23.We expect to be able to continue to deliver strong growth in coming years as well.

3. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

There was no change in the nature of business as well as capital structure of the company during the year under review.

4. SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

Your Company has One Subsidiary Company, namely M/s Shinetex Industries Private Limited as on 31st March, 2024. A report on the performance and financial position of subsidiary Company as per the Act is provided in the consolidated financial statements. The particulars of the Subsidiary Company have been given under Form AOC- 1, as per Annexure-"A".

5. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended on March 31st, 2024, based on the financial statements received from Subsidiary Company, as approved by their respective Board of Directors, have been prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard 21 on Consolidated Financial Statements, notified under the Act, read with the Accounting Standards Rules, as applicable.

6. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

During the year under review, the Company does not propose to transfer any amount to the General Reserve for the FY 2023-24.

7. DIVIDEND:

During the year under review, the Profit after tax was recorded at Rs.387.96Lakhs, however your Directors have decided to plough back the profits in business itself due to the increased working capital requirements, hence do not recommend any Dividend for the year ended on 31st March, 2024.

8. TRANSFER OF AMOUNT TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

During the year under review, Company was not required to transfer any amount in Investor Education and Protection Fund account.

9. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the ends of financial year (March 31st, 2024) and date of this report.

10. PARTICULARS OF LOAN, GUARANTEE AND INVESTMENT UNDER SECTION 186:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given as follows:

Particulars Name of entity Amount as on 31.03.2024 (in Rs.) InvestmentsfEquity Sharesl M/s Shinetex Industries Private Limited 50,010/- Loans M/s Shinetex Industries Private Limited 17,32,500/- Guarantees NIL Securities

11. PARTICULARS OF RELATED PARTIES TRANSACTIONS UNDER SECTION 188:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of the business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the company at large.Details of the transactions are provided in Form AOC-2 which is attached as "Annexure-B" to this Report.

12. BOARD MEETINGS HELD DURING THE YEAR:

During the year under review, the Board of Directors of Company met 4 (Four) times. The details of the Board Meetings and the attendance of the directors are provided in below table. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

S.No. Date of Board Meeting Boards Strength No. of Directors Present 1 25.05.2023 6 6 2 01.09.2023 6 6 3 08.11.2023 6 6 4 29.02.2024 6 6

13. DIRECTORS AND KMP :

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Anil Zaverchand Mehta (DIN: 08560132), is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, and being eligible offer himself for reappointment.

Further, the term of appointment of Mr. Anish Anil Mehta (DIN-08560153), Managing Director of the Company is going to end on 01.03.2025 and is eligible for re-appointment w.e.f. 02.03.2025 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Other than the above, there was no change in the Directorship of the Company during the year under review. The existing board of directors continued to provide leadership and oversight in guiding the companys strategic direction and decision-making processes. This continuity in directorship reflects the confidence and stability in the companys governance structure, ensuring consistency in leadership and management practices.

14. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS UNDER SUB SECTION (6) OF SECTION 149:

Independent Directors have declared that they meet the criteria of Independence in terms of Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and that there is no change in their status of Independence.

CODE OF CONDUCT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Independent Directors are the persons who are not related with the company in any manner. A code of conduct is required for them for their unbiased comments regarding the working of the company. They will follow the code while imparting in any activity of the company. The policy deals with the code of conduct of the Independent Directors, their duties and responsibilities towards the company, is available at the website shinefashions.in

15. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF BOARD AND DIRECTORS :

Pursuant to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations, a structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration various aspects of the Boards functioning, composition of the Board and its Committees, Culture, execution and performance of the specific duties obligations and governance.

The Performance of the Committees and Independent Directors were evaluated by the entire board of Directors except for the Director being evaluated. The Performance evaluation of the Chairman, Non-Independent Directors and Board as a Whole was carried out by the Independent Directors. The board of Directors expressed their Satisfaction with the outcome of evaluation and the process followed thereof.

16. AUDITORS:

The company Auditors M/s Thakur Vaidyanath Aiyar& Co., Chartered Accountants, hold office of Auditors until the conclusion of 6thAnnual General Meeting.

The notes on financial statements referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments and explanations. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. No instances of fraud have been reported by the Statutory Auditors of the Company under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

17. INTERNAL AUDITOR:

In accordance with provision of section 138 of the companies act, 2013 and rules made there under, your company has appointed M/s H.M. Sheth & Associates, Chartered Accountants as an internal auditor of the company and takes their suggestions and recommendation to improve and strengthen the internal control system.

The Internal Audit Report so provided by the internal auditor is placed before the Audit Committee and the Committee reviewed the same in frequent intervals.

18. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of The Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s JPS & Associates, Jaipur a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice to conduct Secretarial Audit of the company for the FY 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 is annexed herewith as Annexure-C.

Observation mentioned in the Secretarial Audit Report:

The entries in SDD software of the company, related to transacting Unpublished price Sensitive Information among the insiders of the company as required under SEBI (PIT) regulations, 2015could not be verified.

Reply of observation: In this regard, your Directors clarifies that the SDD Software of the company was deleted due to computer system failure / formatting of the system of the Company during the year 2023-24. However, the same was re-installed by the vendor, but the company was unable to archive the old data of the software. Hence, the company is in process to complete the entries from the back date and update the software as per the requirement.

19. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARD :

The Company has complied the applicable provisions of Secretarial Standards i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, issued by Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section - 118 (10) of the Act during the year under Report.

20. WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/VIGIL MECHANISM :

Pursuant to Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors had approved the Policy on Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle Blower. This Policy inter-alia provides a direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Your Company hereby affirms that no Director/ employee have been denied access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and that no complaints were received during the year. Copy of such adopted policy is available on company website shinefashions.in.

21. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company does not have any Risk Management Policy as the elements of risk threatening the Companys existence are very minimal.

22. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013 :

Your Company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for every individual working in companys premises through various interventions and practices. The Company always endeavors to create and provide an environment for all its employees that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment. The Company has constituted an internal Complaint Committee under the act in compliance with The Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

During the year ended 31slMarch, 2024, no complaint pertaining to sexual harassment was received by the Company.

Number of cases pending as on the beginning of the financial year NIL Number of complaints filed during the financial year NIL Number of complaints disposed of during the financial year NIL Number of complaints pending as on end of the financial year NIL

23. WEBLINK FOR ANNUAL RETURN

As required under Section 92(3) read with section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act 2013 read with rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 including amendments thereunder, the Annual Return filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) for the Financial Year 2023-24 is available on the web-link of the Company at shinefashions.in and the Annual Return for Financial Year 2023-24 will be made available in the due course of time after Annual General Meeting.

24. DEPOSITS:

During the year under review, your Company did not accept or renewed any deposits within the meaning of provisions of Chapter V - Acceptance of Deposits by Companies of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and there remains no unpaid or unclaimed deposit with the Company at the end of financial year.

However, the company accepted unsecured loans from its directors and in accordance with the provisions of the rule 2(l)(c)(viii) of Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, details of the same is as follows:-

(in Rs.) S. No. Name of Director Opening Balance as on 01.04.2023 Addition during the Year Repaid during the Year Closing Balance as on 31.03.2024 1. Anish Anil Mehta 1,28,00,000/- 1,13,50,700/- 1,87,72,788/- 53,77,912/-

25. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUCY:

The company has internal control systems which are adequate in the opinion of board of directors.The company has a proper system of internal controls to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and those transactions are authorized recorded and reported correctly.

The internal control system is supplemented by an extensive program of internal and external audits and periodic review by the management. This system is designed to adequately ensure that financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial information and other data and for maintaining accountability of assets.

26. DETAILS OF FRAUD REPORTED BY THE AUDITORS

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors, Secretarial Auditors and Cost Auditors have not reported any instances of fraud committed in the Company by its officers or employees to the Audit Committee under section 143(12) and Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 of the Companies Act, 2013.

27. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The Company is a trading unit; therefore there are no details of conservation of energy and technology absorption. However, your company imports the goods due to which there is outgo of Foreign Exchange. The Foreign Exchange earnings and outgo is described in the manner as prescribed In Rule 8(3) of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 [Chapter IX) as under:

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO: • The Foreign Exchange earned in terms of actual INFLOW:- NIL inflows during the year and the Foreign Exchange OUTFLOW:- USD 219146.58 Equivalent to INR outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows 1,84,05,106/-

28. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

A Statement providing Information required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016 is annexed hereto and forms part of this Report as Annexure- D.

29. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

The Management discussion & analysis report forming part of this report is annexed herewith and marked as Annexure- E.

30. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

As required under section 134(5) of the Companies Act, the directors hereby confirm that:

(i) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(ii) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the company for the year;

(iii) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

(iv) the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

(v) the directors have devised proper system to ensure compliances with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

31. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Company has formed an audit committee as designed under section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, of which the following directors are members:

1. Mr. Priyank Ramesh Doshi, Chairman

2. Ms. Nikita Dungarshi Mange, Member

3. Ms. Nikita Pratap Shah, Member

4. Mrs. Purvi Anil Sanghvi, Member

The Committee has 4 meetings during the year under review.

The terms of reference of the Audit Committee are broadly as follows:

a) To review compliance with internal control systems;

b) To review the findings of the Internal Auditor relating to various functions of the Company;

c) To hold periodic discussions with the Statutory Auditors and Internal Auditors of the Company concerning the accounts of the Company, internal control systems, scope of audit and observations of the Auditors/lnternal Auditors;

d) To review the financial results of the Company before submission to the Board;

e) To make recommendations to the Board on any matter relating to the financial management of the Company, including Statutory & Internal Audit Reports;

f) Recommending the appointment of cost auditors and statutory auditors and fixation of their remuneration;

g) Review of Cost Audit Report;

h) Reviewing the Companys financial and risk management policies;

i) To review compliance related with whistle blower mechanism.

32. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Company has formed a remuneration committee as designed under section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, of which the following directors are members:

1. Mr. Priyank Ramesh Doshi, Chairman

2. Ms. Nikita Dungarshi Mange, Member

3. Ms. Nikita Pratap Shah, Member

4. Mrs. Purvi Anil Sanghvi, Member

The Committee has 1 meeting during the year under review.

The broad terms of reference of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee are as follows:

a) Review the performance of the Managing Director and the Whole-time Directors, after considering the Companys performance.

b) Recommend to the Board remuneration including salary, perquisites and commission to be paid to the Companys Managing Director and Whole-time Directors.

c) Finalise the perquisites package of the Managing Director and Whole-time Directors within the overall ceiling fixed by the Board.

d) Recommend to the Board, retirement benefits to be paid to the Managing Director and Whole-time Directors under the Retirement Benefit Guidelines adopted by the Board.

e) Recommend to the Board, annual evaluation of performance of Managing Director, Executive Director, Non Executive Directors and Key Managerial Personnel.

33. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Company has formed a stakeholders relationship committee as designed under section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, of which the following directors are members:

1. Mrs. Purvi Anil Sanghvi, Chairperson

2. Mr. Priyank Ramesh Doshi, Member

3. Ms. Nikita Dungarshi Mange, Member

4. Ms. Nikita Pratap Shah, Member

The Committee has 1 meeting during the year under review.

34. REGISTRAR & SHARE TRANSFER AGENTS:

The Company has appointed Cameo Corporate Services Limited as its Registrar & Share Transfer Agent, whose content details are as follows:-

CAMEO CORPORATE SERVICES LIMITED

Subramanian Building,

No.l, Club House Road,

Chennai - 600 002

Email-Id- investor@cameoindia.com

Mobile- +91-98922 35816

35. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Corporate Governance requirements as stipulated under the of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable to the company; however, the Company adheres to good corporate practices at all times.

36. CODE OF CONDUCT FOR PROHIBITION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirement of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company as well as consequences of violation. The Policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by employees and to maintain the highest ethical standards of dealing in Companys shares.

The Insider Trading Policy of the Company covering the code of practices and procedures for fair disclosures of unpublished price sensitive information and code of conduct for the prevention of Insider Trading is in place

37. CODE OF CONDUCT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS & SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Certain code of conduct is required from the senior management including the Board of Directors of the Company; they have to be abiding by the rules and laws applicable on the company for the good governance and business ethics. It describes their responsibility and accountability towards the company. Policy of the company relating to this is available for the access at the website shinefashions.in

38. DETERMINATION OF MATERIALITY OF INFORMATION & EVENTS

The Listed Entity is always required to be committed to being open and transparent with all stakeholders and in disseminating information in a fair and timely manner. Investors of the entity also expect timely and accurate information from the company as its supports and foster confidence in the quality and integrity of information released by the Company. So under this policy, the management of the company determines the material events of the company and disclose them for their investors.

Under this policy company may decide all those events and information which is material and important and is compulsory to be disclosed for the investors about the company, policy related to this is available at the website shinefashions.in

39. CFO CERTIFICATION:

As part of our commitment to financial integrity and transparency, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) certifies that the financial statements presented in this report fairly represent the financial position, results of operations, and cash flows of the company in accordance with applicable accounting standards and regulatory requirements.

Further, the CFO affirms that the company maintains adequate internal control systems to safeguard assets, ensure the accuracy of financial reporting, and comply with applicable laws and regulations. The CFO confirms that the company has complied with all relevant legal and regulatory requirements governing financial reporting, including disclosure obligations and transparency standards. The CFO certifies that the information provided in this report, including financial data and disclosures, is accurate and complete to the best of their knowledge and belief.

The certification provided by the Chief Financial Officer underscores our commitment to upholding the highest standards of financial governance and transparency. Stakeholders can rely on the integrity and accuracy of the financial information presented in this report.

Additionally, CFO certification adds credibility to the financial information presented in the board report and reassures stakeholders about the accuracy and reliability of the companys financial reporting. The CFO certification is attached as Annexure F for stakeholders1 reference.

40. PRESERVATION OF DOCUMENTS

The Corporate records need to be kept at the places and manner defined under the Act. The Company accordingly has policy in this regard.

41. COMPANYS POLICY ON APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS

The Company has in place a Nomination and Remuneration Policy with respect to appointment and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel. The appointment/re-appointment of Directors on the Board is subject to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC). Based on the recommendation of the NRC, the remuneration of Executive Director is proposed in accordance with the provisions of the Act which comprises of basic salary, perquisites, allowances and commission for approval of the members. Further, based on the recommendation of the Board the remuneration of Non-Executive Directors comprising of sitting fees and commission in accordance with the provisions of Act is proposed for the approval of the members.

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters provided u/s 178(3) of the Act is available on Companys website and accessible through weblink shinefashions.in

42. ARCHIVAL POLICY

This policy deals with the retention and archival of the corporate record, these records are prepared by the employees of the company under this policy any material information relating to the company shall be hosted on the website of the company for the investors and public and remain there for period of five year. Policy related to this is available at the website shinefashions.in

43. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Company and its Directors take this opportunity to record their appreciation of the assistance and support extended by all the Government Departments, Banks, Financial Institutions, Consultants and Shareholders of the company. The Directors also express their sincere appreciation for the dedicated efforts put in by all the employees & workers and for their continued contribution for the improved performance of your company during the year.