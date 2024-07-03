Shine Fashions (India) Ltd Summary

Shine Fashions (India) Limited was incorporated and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 11, 2019. Subsequently, Company took over the entire business of sole proprietorship firm AM FABRICS of the Promoter- Mr. Anil Mehta vide Business Transfer Agreement on September 30, 2019. The Company is primarily engaged in importing, supplying and trading of non -woven interlining fabrics, woven fusible interlinings andmicrodot fusible interlinings. The Company source products from reliable manufacturers of the market. The Company provide bulk of products to customers in the stipulated time frame and as per their choice. Their products are provided in safe and tight packing to ensure their accurate delivery to the patrons.The Company supervise the entire manufacturing process including selection of interlinings produced till dispatch of the goods to customers place, to assure product quality and customer satisfaction. Its infrastructure span a large area and segregated into various departments. The department or units includes quality control, testing, packaging and many more. The Company has hired good team for carrying out business activities and handling each department. Moreover, the infrastructure is equipped with various equipment and other necessary things. The Company stringently test the products before their delivery to the clients to ensure their correctness. Their products are used in various industries and companies for their fine finish. The Company offer products to prestigious customers in white, off-white, black, and charcoal.The Companys business process depends upon the specification of Interlining fabric required by the customers. The marketing team under the guidance of Promoter, Mr. Anish Anil Mehta understands the customer preference, constantly changing fashion and market trend in textile industry. Considering the feedback of Company team, they identify the manufacturer based on capacity, market credential, quality awareness and experience. After identifying the manufacturer, the Company place purchase order and supervise the entire manufacturing process including purchase of material, stringent quality check and control, scheduled delivery of product based on specific requirement of the customer. The existing supplier relationship protects the business with terms of supply and pricing of the products, the quality of the products offered etc.In 2014, the Company introduced cotton fusible interlining and waist band interlining as the main imports in 2014-15. In 2018, it completed import house for interlinings & new products introduced such as polyester fusible for suits, hair interlining in 2018. The Company then shifted Trading business to manufacturing, finishing of fabrics in 2019. The Company raised money from public by IPO with the issue and allotment of 3,99,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 1.60 Crore in October, 2020. The Company started manufacturing unit in Maharashtra for waist band interlinings in 2020. It initiated the first export shipment to delve deeper into the export business realm in 2022. In 2023, it started business dealing in outer fabrics such as Nylon Terry, etc.