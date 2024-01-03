Shining Tools Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
4,317.2
|58.62
|1,19,672.78
|589.27
|1.19
|2,858.71
|253.17
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,990.9
|43.69
|57,873.28
|168.09
|0.12
|1,892.48
|269.28
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
APLAPOLLO
1,779.7
|107.53
|49,410.88
|106.24
|0.32
|3,094.02
|113.65
Welspun Corp Ltd
WELCORP
924.95
|32.42
|24,382.32
|365.75
|0.54
|1,822.41
|180.37
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
939.9
|62.7
|21,375.5
|72.12
|0
|372.32
|90.83
