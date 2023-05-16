To

the Members of

Shish Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Shish Industries Ltd. ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standard prescribed under section 133 of the act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue from sale of goods Principal Audit Procedures: Revenue is measured net of discounts, incentives, rebates etc. given to the customers on the Company?s sales. The Group recognizes revenues when control of the goods is transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods. In determining the sales price, the Company considers the effects of rebates and discounts Our audit procedures included the following: The terms of sales arrangements, including the timing of transfer of control, the nature of discount and rebates arrangements and delivery specifications, create complexity and judgment in determining sales revenues and accordingly, it was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements. Considered the appropriateness of Company?s revenue recognition policy and its compliance in terms of Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers?; Assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to sales and related rebates and discounts; Performed sample tests of individual sales transaction and traced to sales invoices, sales orders and other related documents. In respect of the samples selected, tested that the revenue has been recognized as per the sales arrangements; The management?s assessment of discounts, incentives and rebates recorded for the current year have been compared on an overall basis with the past practices to assess the adequacy of provisions made during the current year read with the changing competitive market dynamics as explained by the management; We performed revenue cut-off testing, by reference to bill dates of sales recorded either of the financial year end had legally sales completed; - Assessed the relevant disclosures made in the Standalone Financial Statements.

Other Information

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board?s Report including Annexures to Board?s Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon. These reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of our auditor?s report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managementfs Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total Comprehensive

Income, Changes in Equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder, and the accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud and error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, international omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusion are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may be reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub- section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards under section 133 of Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 ("Ind AS") as amended by Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2016

(e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of sub- section (2) of section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to this Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report.

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/provided by the company to its directors in accordance of section 197 read with schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

(h) Without qualifying our opinion, we, on the basis of our examination of books of accounts and other documents, have found certain matters which need an emphasis as are given below: Loan & Advances, Creditors and Debtors balances as at March 31, 2024 are subject to the confirmation and reconciliation with respective parties.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

I. The Company do have pending litigations under GST act, however it would not impact its financial position.

II. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

V. The company has not declared and paid any Interim divided nor has proposed any final dividend during the previous year, and hence the question of Compliance and applicability of Section 123 of the Companies Act does not arise.

VI. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on the preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

ANNEXURE - A

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORfS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF SHISH INDUSTRIES

LIMITED ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

The Annexure referred to in the auditors? report to the members of Shish Industries Limited ("the Company") for the year ended March 31, 2024.

We report that:

1. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) The management performs physical verification of its owned Property, Plant & Equipment which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, Plant & Equipment were physically verified by the management.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

3. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments in subsidiary companies, provided corporate guarantee or security to its subsidiary company and other related party. The company has also given unsecured business loan to its subsidiary company and other related party during the year.

Particulars Investments Advances Guarantee Given Aggregate amount during the year 15.00 270.49 154.55 Subsidiary Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Subsidiary 55.78 277.62 154.55 Aggregate amount during the year - 822.47 812.30 Related Party Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Related Party 20.00 955.41 812.30

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the business advances are unsecured & interest is charged @ 9.50% or 12% p.a. as the case may be by the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of business advances given are repayable on demand. Hence, the question of the repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular does not arise.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, business advances given are repayable on demand. Hence, the question of overdue amount for more than ninety days and reasonable steps taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest does not arise.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no business advances granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh business advances granted to settle the over dues of existing business advances given to the same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has given business advances which are repayable on demand.

Loan Given to Interest charged per Annum Aggregate amount during the year (INR in Lakh) Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date (INR in Lakh) Subsidiary Varni Wood & Paper Packaging Pvt. Ltd. 9.50% 43.00 44.46 Subsidiary Shish Global Solutions Pvt. Ltd. 9.50% 227.49 233.16 Promoters - - - Other related Parties 9.50% or 12.00% 822.47 955.41

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the companies Act, 2013 In respect of loans, Investments, guarantees and security.

5. The company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year as per the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India as mentioned in Section 73 to 76 or other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and The Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regards to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable. No order has been issued by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal and hence compliance is not required.

6. The Central Government under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Act has not prescribed the maintenance of Cost Record or Audit for the Company and hence the same are not applicable to the company.

7. (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, customs duty, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues wherever applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company the dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax (VAT), Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Goods and Service Tax and cess which have not been deposited as on 31 March, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the statute Nature of the Dues Amount (INR in Lakh) Period to which amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending GST Act GST Act 27.31 A.Y. 2022-23 GST Department

8. During the year, there are no transactions in accounts which are required to be disclosed or surrendered before the tax authorities as income during the year.

9. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company is generally regular and has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender on the date of our report.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the term loan of the Company were prima facie, applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary. However, the company has given business advances to its subsidiary and related party from its own funds.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made preferential allotment of equity shares of 3,33,190 Equity Shares on 16/05/2023 at Rs. 216.10/- per share [including premium of Rs. 206.10/- per share] and 8,15,750 equity shares on 23/11/2023 at Rs. 120.60/- per share [including premium of Rs. 110.60/- per share] during the year. The requirements of section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been complied and the funds raised has used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. The Company has not made any issue of fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

11. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable indian accounting standards.

14. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management the Company does have an internal audit system.

15. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to its directors. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

16. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

17. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company and analysis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditor?s knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor give any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. The obligations of Corporate Social Responsibility i.e. second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 are applicable to the company. The company has spent more than required amount as per section so, the company is not required to transfer any amount to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the act and hence not commented upon.

ANNEXURE - B

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF SHISH INDUSTRIES

LIMITED ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Shish Industries Limited as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI?). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system over financial reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.