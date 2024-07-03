SectorPlastic products
Open₹12.8
Prev. Close₹12.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹40.52
Day's High₹12.8
Day's Low₹11.55
52 Week's High₹17.21
52 Week's Low₹9.9
Book Value₹2.62
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)453.52
P/E45.54
EPS0.28
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.01
11.06
10.54
10.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.09
22.56
6.72
1.61
Net Worth
59.1
33.62
17.26
11.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
28.28
15.99
11.03
8.33
yoy growth (%)
76.76
45.04
32.36
Raw materials
-21.46
-10.22
-5.56
-4.24
As % of sales
75.91
63.91
50.44
50.91
Employee costs
-0.94
-1.22
-1.08
-0.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.89
1.32
1.25
0.84
Depreciation
-0.83
-0.84
-0.79
-0.49
Tax paid
-0.55
-0.35
-0.36
-0.23
Working capital
0.21
1.1
0.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
76.76
45.04
32.36
Op profit growth
8.83
-7.22
52.85
EBIT growth
39.62
3
41.93
Net profit growth
38.2
9.4
45.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
85.74
68.54
50.02
28.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
85.74
68.54
50.02
28.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.64
1.79
0.97
0.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Satishkumar Maniya
Whole-time Director
Rameshbhai Kakdiya
Executive Director
Nitaben Maniya
Independent Director
Rajesh Mepani
Independent Director
Nareshkumar Lakhani
Independent Director
Rasik Bharodia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vibha Khandelwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suman Mohanlal Jat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shish Industries Ltd
Summary
Shish Industries Limited was originally formed as Partnership firm in the name and style of Shish Industries through Partnership Deed dated July 5, 2012. Subsequently, the Constitution of Partnership Firm was changed through Partnership Deed dated September 15, 2012. Further, the Constitution of Partnership Firm was changed through Partnership Deed dated January 9, 2017 and Partnership Firm was converted into Public Limited Company with the name Shish Industries Limited on May 11, 2017 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Center.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Saffguard and Stagguard which are twin wall or Multi Wall Boards made from Plastic resin bought from worlds best manufacturer. The Company manufacture mainly 1.3 meter width corrugated sheets ranging from 2mm to 5mm thickness and 1.6 meter ranging from 2mm to 12mm thickness. It manufacture Plastic fluted boards which are available in various thicknesses and colors ranging from 1.5 mm to 15 mm depending upon the requirement of the client. The plastic corrugated sheets are flexible and as well as tough, to use in various industries and application like Construction - Building, Humanitarian Relief, Signage Board, Pet enclosures Packaging, Hobby Applications, Medical, Advertisement etc.PP corrugated 3Ply sheet, a remarkable hollow plastic sheet, features a clever design comprising two sturdy parallel plates inter connected by vertical ribs. This innovative const
Read More
The Shish Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shish Industries Ltd is ₹453.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shish Industries Ltd is 45.54 and 4.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shish Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shish Industries Ltd is ₹9.9 and ₹17.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shish Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.91%, 3 Years at 72.59%, 1 Year at 23.67%, 6 Month at -5.97%, 3 Month at 22.71% and 1 Month at 1.92%.
