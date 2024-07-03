Summary

Shish Industries Limited was originally formed as Partnership firm in the name and style of Shish Industries through Partnership Deed dated July 5, 2012. Subsequently, the Constitution of Partnership Firm was changed through Partnership Deed dated September 15, 2012. Further, the Constitution of Partnership Firm was changed through Partnership Deed dated January 9, 2017 and Partnership Firm was converted into Public Limited Company with the name Shish Industries Limited on May 11, 2017 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Center.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Saffguard and Stagguard which are twin wall or Multi Wall Boards made from Plastic resin bought from worlds best manufacturer. The Company manufacture mainly 1.3 meter width corrugated sheets ranging from 2mm to 5mm thickness and 1.6 meter ranging from 2mm to 12mm thickness. It manufacture Plastic fluted boards which are available in various thicknesses and colors ranging from 1.5 mm to 15 mm depending upon the requirement of the client. The plastic corrugated sheets are flexible and as well as tough, to use in various industries and application like Construction - Building, Humanitarian Relief, Signage Board, Pet enclosures Packaging, Hobby Applications, Medical, Advertisement etc.PP corrugated 3Ply sheet, a remarkable hollow plastic sheet, features a clever design comprising two sturdy parallel plates inter connected by vertical ribs. This innovative const

