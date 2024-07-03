iifl-logo-icon 1
Shish Industries Ltd Share Price

11.95
(-6.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:31:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.8
  • Day's High12.8
  • 52 Wk High17.21
  • Prev. Close12.75
  • Day's Low11.55
  • 52 Wk Low 9.9
  • Turnover (lac)40.52
  • P/E45.54
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.62
  • EPS0.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)453.52
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shish Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

12.8

Prev. Close

12.75

Turnover(Lac.)

40.52

Day's High

12.8

Day's Low

11.55

52 Week's High

17.21

52 Week's Low

9.9

Book Value

2.62

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

453.52

P/E

45.54

EPS

0.28

Divi. Yield

0

Shish Industries Ltd Corporate Action

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

25 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Shish Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shish Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:43 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.03%

Non-Promoter- 33.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shish Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.01

11.06

10.54

10.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.09

22.56

6.72

1.61

Net Worth

59.1

33.62

17.26

11.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

28.28

15.99

11.03

8.33

yoy growth (%)

76.76

45.04

32.36

Raw materials

-21.46

-10.22

-5.56

-4.24

As % of sales

75.91

63.91

50.44

50.91

Employee costs

-0.94

-1.22

-1.08

-0.9

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.89

1.32

1.25

0.84

Depreciation

-0.83

-0.84

-0.79

-0.49

Tax paid

-0.55

-0.35

-0.36

-0.23

Working capital

0.21

1.1

0.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

76.76

45.04

32.36

Op profit growth

8.83

-7.22

52.85

EBIT growth

39.62

3

41.93

Net profit growth

38.2

9.4

45.93

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

85.74

68.54

50.02

28.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

85.74

68.54

50.02

28.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.64

1.79

0.97

0.8

View Annually Results

Shish Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shish Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Satishkumar Maniya

Whole-time Director

Rameshbhai Kakdiya

Executive Director

Nitaben Maniya

Independent Director

Rajesh Mepani

Independent Director

Nareshkumar Lakhani

Independent Director

Rasik Bharodia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vibha Khandelwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suman Mohanlal Jat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shish Industries Ltd

Summary

Shish Industries Limited was originally formed as Partnership firm in the name and style of Shish Industries through Partnership Deed dated July 5, 2012. Subsequently, the Constitution of Partnership Firm was changed through Partnership Deed dated September 15, 2012. Further, the Constitution of Partnership Firm was changed through Partnership Deed dated January 9, 2017 and Partnership Firm was converted into Public Limited Company with the name Shish Industries Limited on May 11, 2017 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Center.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Saffguard and Stagguard which are twin wall or Multi Wall Boards made from Plastic resin bought from worlds best manufacturer. The Company manufacture mainly 1.3 meter width corrugated sheets ranging from 2mm to 5mm thickness and 1.6 meter ranging from 2mm to 12mm thickness. It manufacture Plastic fluted boards which are available in various thicknesses and colors ranging from 1.5 mm to 15 mm depending upon the requirement of the client. The plastic corrugated sheets are flexible and as well as tough, to use in various industries and application like Construction - Building, Humanitarian Relief, Signage Board, Pet enclosures Packaging, Hobby Applications, Medical, Advertisement etc.PP corrugated 3Ply sheet, a remarkable hollow plastic sheet, features a clever design comprising two sturdy parallel plates inter connected by vertical ribs. This innovative const
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shish Industries Ltd share price today?

The Shish Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shish Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shish Industries Ltd is ₹453.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shish Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shish Industries Ltd is 45.54 and 4.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shish Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shish Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shish Industries Ltd is ₹9.9 and ₹17.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shish Industries Ltd?

Shish Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.91%, 3 Years at 72.59%, 1 Year at 23.67%, 6 Month at -5.97%, 3 Month at 22.71% and 1 Month at 1.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shish Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shish Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.03 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.97 %

