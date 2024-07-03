Shish Industries Ltd Summary

Shish Industries Limited was originally formed as Partnership firm in the name and style of Shish Industries through Partnership Deed dated July 5, 2012. Subsequently, the Constitution of Partnership Firm was changed through Partnership Deed dated September 15, 2012. Further, the Constitution of Partnership Firm was changed through Partnership Deed dated January 9, 2017 and Partnership Firm was converted into Public Limited Company with the name Shish Industries Limited on May 11, 2017 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Center.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Saffguard and Stagguard which are twin wall or Multi Wall Boards made from Plastic resin bought from worlds best manufacturer. The Company manufacture mainly 1.3 meter width corrugated sheets ranging from 2mm to 5mm thickness and 1.6 meter ranging from 2mm to 12mm thickness. It manufacture Plastic fluted boards which are available in various thicknesses and colors ranging from 1.5 mm to 15 mm depending upon the requirement of the client. The plastic corrugated sheets are flexible and as well as tough, to use in various industries and application like Construction - Building, Humanitarian Relief, Signage Board, Pet enclosures Packaging, Hobby Applications, Medical, Advertisement etc.PP corrugated 3Ply sheet, a remarkable hollow plastic sheet, features a clever design comprising two sturdy parallel plates inter connected by vertical ribs. This innovative construction offers exceptional strength and durability. Their innovative and sustainable products and services are built for heavy duty products that enable efficient movement, storage, and protection of goods across diverse industries. PP/PE Woven Products include woven bags, sacks, fabric and more which offer versatile and durable solutions for packaging, transportation, and storage, used in agriculture, construction, logistics industries and more. Thermal Insulation Products ensure energy efficiency, prevent heat transfer, and maintain temperature control in diverse applications such as buildings, HVAC systems, industrial processes, etc. Consumer products ensure the safe storage and transportation of temperature-sensitive products, such as food, pharmaceuticals, etc. maintaining their integrity and freshness.Apart from this, the Company is also exporting its products to various countries viz U.A.E, Myanmar and Oman and also enhance its production capacity by installing additional machinery for manufacturing variety of products especially Polypropylene (PP) Corrugated Plastic Rolls which is an extruded 3ply and 5ply (GSM from 275GSM > 1000GSM) fluted PP corrugated plastic sheets consisting of two / multi flat walls connected by vertical ribs.In F.Y. 2014-15, the Company started manufacturing of Plastic Twin wall and Multi wall corrugated sheets in Surat, Gujarat. In FY 2015-16, it started exporting its products to various countries viz U.A.E, Myanmar and Oman and also enhance its production capacity by installing additional machinery for manufacturing variety of products especially Polypropylene (PP) Corrugated Plastic Rolls which is an extruded 3ply and 5ply (GSM from 275GSM > 1000GSM) fluted PP corrugated plastic sheets consisting of two / multi flat walls connected by vertical ribs.The Company came up with a Public Issue by way of issuing 13,52,000 Equity Shares and by raising of equity capital aggregating to Rs 4.05 Crores in August, 2017.