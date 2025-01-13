Shish Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.01
11.06
10.54
10.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.09
22.56
6.72
1.61
Net Worth
59.1
33.62
17.26
11.72
Minority Interest
Debt
13.22
7.3
4.63
1.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
72.32
40.92
21.89
12.76
Fixed Assets
15.7
5.89
5.85
5.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.94
0.61
0.24
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.14
0.1
0.06
Networking Capital
48.97
23.58
15.56
6.47
Inventories
12.23
8.9
8.46
5.62
Inventory Days
72.53
Sundry Debtors
18.83
21.26
8.84
2.01
Debtor Days
25.94
Other Current Assets
29.71
4.37
3.6
3.21
Sundry Creditors
-7.17
-8.5
-4.18
-3.56
Creditor Days
45.94
Other Current Liabilities
-4.63
-2.45
-1.16
-0.81
Cash
6.56
10.7
0.14
0.58
Total Assets
72.33
40.92
21.89
12.77
