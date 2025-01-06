Shish Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.89
1.32
1.25
0.84
Depreciation
-0.83
-0.84
-0.79
-0.49
Tax paid
-0.55
-0.35
-0.36
-0.23
Working capital
0.21
1.1
0.77
Other operating items
Operating
0.72
1.22
0.87
Capital expenditure
1.85
0.24
2.34
Free cash flow
2.57
1.47
3.21
Equity raised
11.1
8.39
6.62
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
-0.3
-0.42
-0.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13.37
9.45
9.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.