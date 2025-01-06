iifl-logo-icon 1
Shish Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12
(-5.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Shish Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.89

1.32

1.25

0.84

Depreciation

-0.83

-0.84

-0.79

-0.49

Tax paid

-0.55

-0.35

-0.36

-0.23

Working capital

0.21

1.1

0.77

Other operating items

Operating

0.72

1.22

0.87

Capital expenditure

1.85

0.24

2.34

Free cash flow

2.57

1.47

3.21

Equity raised

11.1

8.39

6.62

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

-0.3

-0.42

-0.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

13.37

9.45

9.73

