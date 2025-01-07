iifl-logo-icon 1
Shish Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.05
(0.50%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

28.28

15.99

11.03

8.33

yoy growth (%)

76.76

45.04

32.36

Raw materials

-21.46

-10.22

-5.56

-4.24

As % of sales

75.91

63.91

50.44

50.91

Employee costs

-0.94

-1.22

-1.08

-0.9

As % of sales

3.32

7.65

9.82

10.87

Other costs

-3.64

-2.49

-2.17

-1.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.87

15.61

19.7

20.86

Operating profit

2.23

2.04

2.2

1.44

OPM

7.88

12.8

20.02

17.33

Depreciation

-0.83

-0.84

-0.79

-0.49

Interest expense

-0.29

-0.24

-0.27

-0.22

Other income

0.79

0.36

0.11

0.12

Profit before tax

1.89

1.32

1.25

0.84

Taxes

-0.55

-0.35

-0.36

-0.23

Tax rate

-29.25

-26.7

-29.04

-28.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.34

0.97

0.88

0.6

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.34

0.97

0.88

0.6

yoy growth (%)

38.2

9.4

45.93

NPM

4.74

6.06

8.04

7.29

