Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
28.28
15.99
11.03
8.33
yoy growth (%)
76.76
45.04
32.36
Raw materials
-21.46
-10.22
-5.56
-4.24
As % of sales
75.91
63.91
50.44
50.91
Employee costs
-0.94
-1.22
-1.08
-0.9
As % of sales
3.32
7.65
9.82
10.87
Other costs
-3.64
-2.49
-2.17
-1.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.87
15.61
19.7
20.86
Operating profit
2.23
2.04
2.2
1.44
OPM
7.88
12.8
20.02
17.33
Depreciation
-0.83
-0.84
-0.79
-0.49
Interest expense
-0.29
-0.24
-0.27
-0.22
Other income
0.79
0.36
0.11
0.12
Profit before tax
1.89
1.32
1.25
0.84
Taxes
-0.55
-0.35
-0.36
-0.23
Tax rate
-29.25
-26.7
-29.04
-28.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.34
0.97
0.88
0.6
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.34
0.97
0.88
0.6
yoy growth (%)
38.2
9.4
45.93
NPM
4.74
6.06
8.04
7.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.