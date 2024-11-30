Subject to the statutory approvals including approval of Shareholders of the Company, the Board of Directors have approved the sub-division/ split of equity shares of the Company, such that 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up, be sub-divided/split into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having face value of Re. 1 (Rupee One Only) each fully paid up. The Record Date for sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining requisite approval of the Shareholders of the Company and will be intimated in due course. This is to inform that, pursuant to approval the Members vide their Special Resolution passed through Postal Ballot on November 30, 2024, the Company has fixed Tuesday, December 17, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of members for the purpose of sub-divided equity shares. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SHISH INDUSTRIES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SHISH INDUSTRIES LTD (540693) RECORD DATE 17/12/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 17/12/2024 DR-779/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE145Y01015 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 17/12/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.12.2024) New ISIN : INE145Y01023 Source : NSDL (16.12.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20241204-4 dated December 04, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE145Y01023 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 17-12-2024 (DR- 779/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 16.12.2024)