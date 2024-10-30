Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 25 Oct 2024

Shish Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve sub-division/ Split of Equity Shares of the company pursuant to the provisions of section 61(1)(d) of the Companies Act 2013 the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday, October 30, 2024 have considered, and approved, inter-alia, 1) Sub-division/Split of Existing Equity Shares of the Company, 2) Consequent Alteration in Memorandum of Association of the Company, 3) Conducting Postal Ballot for obtaining Shareholders approval for Sub-division/split of Equity Shares and alteration in Memorandum of Association of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Shish Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 Financial results for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 The board of directors in their meeting held on 25/10/2024 at 02:30 pm and ended at 03:00 pm have apart from other businesses considered, approved and taken on record unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30/09/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

the Directors, in their Meeting held on 03/09/2024, which started at 06:00 P.M. and ended at 06:40 P.M., have apart from other businesses, approved 1) Re-appointment of M/s. K P C M & Co., Chartered Accountants, as statutory auditors of the Company, subject to approval of Members of the Company at the upcoming AGM of the Company; 2) Draft Directors Report for financial year 2023-24 and annexures thereto; 3) Appointment of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) as Remote E-Voting Agency for resolutions proposed to be passed at AGM; 4) Appointment of M/s Alap & Co. LLP, Company Secretaries (LLPIN: ACA-1561) as Scrutinizer, for conducting the remote e-voting process as well as the e-voting system on the date of the AGM, in a fair and transparent manner; 5) Convening of 7th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 12:00 Noon IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) and 6) draft of AGM Notice

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

Shish Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30/06/2024 Board of directors in their meeting held on 17/07/2024 have apart from other businesses considered approved and taken on record unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30/06/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.07.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 10 May 2024

The Board of Directors considered and approved; 1) allotment of 27500 equity shares of face value Rupees 10.00 each, for cash, at a price of Rupees 120.05 per equity share aggregating to Rupees 33,01,375.00 Consequent to above mentioned allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rupees 35,60,11,690.00 divided into 35601169 equity shares of face value Rupees 10.00 each. 2) allotment of 3266800 Fully Convertible Equity Warrants (Warrants), each convertible into, or exchangeable for, 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share of the Company of face value Rupees 10.00 (Rupees Ten only), at a price of Rupees 120.05 per equity share, in respect of which subscription amounts of Rupees 30.05 per convertible warrant have been received. Warrants allotted above shall be as per the terms and conditions mentioned in the special resolution passed by the Shareholders of the Company. The Board of Directors has considered and approved allotment of 27500 equity shares and 3266800 Equity Warrants.

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 7 May 2024

Board of Directors in their meeting held on 07/05/2024 has approved allotment of 566520 equity shares of face value 10, for cash, at a price of Rupees 120.05 per equity share (including a premium of Rupees 110.05 per equity share) aggregating to rupees 6,80,10,726 by way of preferential issue to the allottees as approved by the members of the Company

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 4 Apr 2024

Shish Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 12/04/2024 has been revised to 18/04/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 12/04/2024 has been revised to 18/04/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.04.2024) Financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024) Directors of the Company, in their Meeting held on 18/04/2024, have, apart from other businesses, approved & taken on record the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31/03/2024 along with Auditors Reports (Unmodified Opinion) and Declaration for the Auditors Reports with Unmodified Report. We are submitting; 1. Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter & year ended on 31/03/2024; 2. Standalone and Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities; 3 Standalone & Consolidated Cash Flow Statements; 4. Audit Reports (unmodified opinion) on the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results; 5. Declaration (for audit reports with unmodified opinion); 6. Statement of Utilization of issue proceed of Preferential Issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 11 Mar 2024

In furtherance of the outcome of Board meeting submitted on 07/03/2024, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on March 11, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:00 P.M., have; 1. Re-appointed Mr. Rasik Govindbhai Bharodia (DIN 08514767) as Independent Director of the Company for second term of five consecutive years w.e.f. July 18, 2024; 2) Appointed Mr. Anand Lavingia, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for obtaining the Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24; 3) Appointed M/s. A P M M & Co., Chartered Accountants, Surat as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25; 4) Revised Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to include relevant resolutions for reappointment of Mr. Rasik Govindbhai Bharodia (DIN 08514767) as Independent Director of the Company by the members of the Company

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 29 Feb 2024

Shish Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for obtaining an enabling resolution from the Shareholders for fund raising by way of issue of various securities through Preferential issue subject to such approvals as may be required including the approval of the Members. The Board Meeting to be held on 05/03/2024 has been revised to 07/03/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 05/03/2024 has been revised to 07/03/2024 to consider the proposal for obtaining an enabling resolution from the Shareholders for fund raising by way of issue of various securities through Preferential issue subject to such approvals as may be required including the approval of the Members (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/03/2024) The board of directors in their meeting held on 07-03-2024; 1. Approved 100% acquisition of Dunnage Bag Private Limited, 2) Approved acquisition of 76.67% stake in Interstar Polyfab Private Limited, 3) Through its subsidiary - Shish Global Solutions Private Limited are thrilled to announce launch of the digital platform, 4) Approved issue of up to 670700 Equity Shares on preferential basis, 5) Approved issue of up to 3600000 Fully Convertible Equity Warrants, 6) Approved to enter into long term lease arrangement with Mr. Rameshbhai Kakadiya, Promoter - Whole-Time Director of the Company, 7) Considered and approved advancing of any loan and/or give any guarantee and/or to provide any security to Interstar Polyfab Private Limited, 8) Considered and approved an increase in borrow limits in excess of paid-up share capital, free reserves and securities premium account of the Company under Section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to approval of shareholders in the EOGM The Board of directors in their meeting held on 07-03-2024 have; approved 100% acquisition of Dunnage Bag Private Limited and acquisition of 76.67% stake in interstar polyfab private limited The Board of directors in their meeting held on 07-03-2024 have approved issue of up to 670700 Equity shares on preferential basis and approved issue of up to 3600000 fully convertible equity warrants (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.03.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 13 Jan 2024