Shiva Cement Ltd Summary

Shiva Cement Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in Cement manufacturing and dealing in Cement and allied products. The manufacturing facility is located in Orissa. The Company produces 100% Portland Slag Cement (PSC).The Companys cement is marketed under ACC brand. The Company produces Limestone chips three millimeter to six millimeter as an essential input for Sponge Iron plants for de-sulpherization of steel. The Companys products include PSC Cement, Clinker and Limestone Chips. Shiva Cement Ltd (SCL) was incorporated in the year 1985 and first commercial production commenced in 1986. The manufacturing facility is located at a strategic location in Orissa, with raw material and ready markets in the vicinity. Its natural marketing territory is Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand & Bihar states. These states are historically in cement supply deficit, due to poor availability of Limestone reserve. Shiva Cement Ltd. also boasts of captive Limestone Mines with surplus reserve to ensure uninterrupted availability of quality raw material. State of the art infrastructure facility coupled with surplus core equipment capacity provides SCL with the potential to expand. Having realized these potentials, SCL entered into alliance with ACC in the year 2007. ACC participated into equity and nominated two directors on the Board. ACC also entered into marketing alliance with SCL. There after, the Company submitted an expansion plan to Govt. of Odisha to expand the plant capacity upto 2.6 Mn.TPA in two phases. SCL also entered into MOU with Govt. to this effect. Now, it is implementing Phase-I expansion from 0.132 Mn.TPA to 1.0 Mn.TPA. Cement produced was earlier marketed under Sumangal Brand till 2007, but thereafter, it was marketed under ACC brand. It produces 100% Portland Slag Cement (PSC) which is cost effective and environment friendly as well.The Company commissioned the work for building new Clinkerization Plant in October, 2020 and the same was opened in 2023.