iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shiva Cement Ltd Share Price

38.74
(-3.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open40.33
  • Day's High40.88
  • 52 Wk High57.49
  • Prev. Close40.35
  • Day's Low38.41
  • 52 Wk Low 37
  • Turnover (lac)67.18
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value6.48
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,142.83
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shiva Cement Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

40.33

Prev. Close

40.35

Turnover(Lac.)

67.18

Day's High

40.88

Day's Low

38.41

52 Week's High

57.49

52 Week's Low

37

Book Value

6.48

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,142.83

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shiva Cement Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Shiva Cement Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shiva Cement Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.44%

Non-Promoter- 0.18%

Institutions: 0.18%

Non-Institutions: 33.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shiva Cement Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39

39

39

39

Preference Capital

108.95

103.38

0

100

Reserves

-230.61

-162.16

-81.72

-56.27

Net Worth

-82.66

-19.78

-42.72

82.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

28.48

32.38

25.26

21.96

yoy growth (%)

-12.04

28.19

15.01

-67.53

Raw materials

-8.5

-8.79

-6.09

-10.56

As % of sales

29.84

27.16

24.14

48.09

Employee costs

-3.95

-4.14

-3.73

-3.66

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-29.48

-30.63

-29.77

-19.14

Depreciation

-7.81

-7.86

-7.94

-5.94

Tax paid

7.51

7.81

8.79

9.74

Working capital

-10

-37.02

18.12

-40.5

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.04

28.19

15.01

-67.53

Op profit growth

28.92

0.44

47.85

-161.06

EBIT growth

-9.77

0.58

40.68

-366.49

Net profit growth

-3.74

-26.59

51.7

-2,01,254.09

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shiva Cement Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,790.95

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.4

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,110.1

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,730.7

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shiva Cement Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

B K Mangaraj

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sneha Bindra

Non Executive Director

NARINDER SINGH KAHLON

Whole Time Director & CEO

Manoj Kumar Rustagi

Independent Director

Sanjay Sharma

Independent Director

Sudeshna Banerjee

Independent Director

JAGDISH CHANDRA TOSHNIWAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shiva Cement Ltd

Summary

Shiva Cement Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in Cement manufacturing and dealing in Cement and allied products. The manufacturing facility is located in Orissa. The Company produces 100% Portland Slag Cement (PSC).The Companys cement is marketed under ACC brand. The Company produces Limestone chips three millimeter to six millimeter as an essential input for Sponge Iron plants for de-sulpherization of steel. The Companys products include PSC Cement, Clinker and Limestone Chips. Shiva Cement Ltd (SCL) was incorporated in the year 1985 and first commercial production commenced in 1986. The manufacturing facility is located at a strategic location in Orissa, with raw material and ready markets in the vicinity. Its natural marketing territory is Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand & Bihar states. These states are historically in cement supply deficit, due to poor availability of Limestone reserve. Shiva Cement Ltd. also boasts of captive Limestone Mines with surplus reserve to ensure uninterrupted availability of quality raw material. State of the art infrastructure facility coupled with surplus core equipment capacity provides SCL with the potential to expand. Having realized these potentials, SCL entered into alliance with ACC in the year 2007. ACC participated into equity and nominated two directors on the Board. ACC also entered into marketing alliance with SCL. There after, the Company submitted an expansion plan to Govt. of Odisha to expand the plant ca
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shiva Cement Ltd share price today?

The Shiva Cement Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shiva Cement Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shiva Cement Ltd is ₹1142.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shiva Cement Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shiva Cement Ltd is 0 and 6.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shiva Cement Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shiva Cement Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shiva Cement Ltd is ₹37 and ₹57.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shiva Cement Ltd?

Shiva Cement Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.24%, 3 Years at 5.80%, 1 Year at -18.17%, 6 Month at -23.87%, 3 Month at -13.97% and 1 Month at -6.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shiva Cement Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shiva Cement Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.44 %
Institutions - 0.18 %
Public - 33.37 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shiva Cement Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.