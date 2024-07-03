SectorCement
Open₹40.33
Prev. Close₹40.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹67.18
Day's High₹40.88
Day's Low₹38.41
52 Week's High₹57.49
52 Week's Low₹37
Book Value₹6.48
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,142.83
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39
39
39
39
Preference Capital
108.95
103.38
0
100
Reserves
-230.61
-162.16
-81.72
-56.27
Net Worth
-82.66
-19.78
-42.72
82.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
28.48
32.38
25.26
21.96
yoy growth (%)
-12.04
28.19
15.01
-67.53
Raw materials
-8.5
-8.79
-6.09
-10.56
As % of sales
29.84
27.16
24.14
48.09
Employee costs
-3.95
-4.14
-3.73
-3.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-29.48
-30.63
-29.77
-19.14
Depreciation
-7.81
-7.86
-7.94
-5.94
Tax paid
7.51
7.81
8.79
9.74
Working capital
-10
-37.02
18.12
-40.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.04
28.19
15.01
-67.53
Op profit growth
28.92
0.44
47.85
-161.06
EBIT growth
-9.77
0.58
40.68
-366.49
Net profit growth
-3.74
-26.59
51.7
-2,01,254.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,790.95
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.4
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,110.1
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,730.7
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
B K Mangaraj
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sneha Bindra
Non Executive Director
NARINDER SINGH KAHLON
Whole Time Director & CEO
Manoj Kumar Rustagi
Independent Director
Sanjay Sharma
Independent Director
Sudeshna Banerjee
Independent Director
JAGDISH CHANDRA TOSHNIWAL
Reports by Shiva Cement Ltd
Summary
Shiva Cement Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in Cement manufacturing and dealing in Cement and allied products. The manufacturing facility is located in Orissa. The Company produces 100% Portland Slag Cement (PSC).The Companys cement is marketed under ACC brand. The Company produces Limestone chips three millimeter to six millimeter as an essential input for Sponge Iron plants for de-sulpherization of steel. The Companys products include PSC Cement, Clinker and Limestone Chips. Shiva Cement Ltd (SCL) was incorporated in the year 1985 and first commercial production commenced in 1986. The manufacturing facility is located at a strategic location in Orissa, with raw material and ready markets in the vicinity. Its natural marketing territory is Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand & Bihar states. These states are historically in cement supply deficit, due to poor availability of Limestone reserve. Shiva Cement Ltd. also boasts of captive Limestone Mines with surplus reserve to ensure uninterrupted availability of quality raw material. State of the art infrastructure facility coupled with surplus core equipment capacity provides SCL with the potential to expand. Having realized these potentials, SCL entered into alliance with ACC in the year 2007. ACC participated into equity and nominated two directors on the Board. ACC also entered into marketing alliance with SCL. There after, the Company submitted an expansion plan to Govt. of Odisha to expand the plant ca
Read More
The Shiva Cement Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.74 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shiva Cement Ltd is ₹1142.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shiva Cement Ltd is 0 and 6.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shiva Cement Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shiva Cement Ltd is ₹37 and ₹57.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shiva Cement Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.24%, 3 Years at 5.80%, 1 Year at -18.17%, 6 Month at -23.87%, 3 Month at -13.97% and 1 Month at -6.90%.
