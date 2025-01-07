iifl-logo-icon 1
Shiva Cement Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

39.16
(1.08%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

28.48

32.38

25.26

21.96

yoy growth (%)

-12.04

28.19

15.01

-67.53

Raw materials

-8.5

-8.79

-6.09

-10.56

As % of sales

29.84

27.16

24.14

48.09

Employee costs

-3.95

-4.14

-3.73

-3.66

As % of sales

13.88

12.8

14.76

16.69

Other costs

-26.83

-27.82

-23.78

-13.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

94.2

85.9

94.12

60.9

Operating profit

-10.8

-8.38

-8.34

-5.64

OPM

-37.93

-25.88

-33.03

-25.69

Depreciation

-7.81

-7.86

-7.94

-5.94

Interest expense

-14.95

-14.53

-13.77

-7.76

Other income

4.09

0.14

0.28

0.21

Profit before tax

-29.48

-30.63

-29.77

-19.14

Taxes

7.51

7.81

8.79

9.74

Tax rate

-25.48

-25.49

-29.54

-50.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-21.96

-22.82

-20.98

-9.4

Exceptional items

0

0

-10.11

-11.09

Net profit

-21.96

-22.82

-31.09

-20.49

yoy growth (%)

-3.74

-26.59

51.7

-2,01,254.09

NPM

-77.11

-70.47

-123.07

-93.31

