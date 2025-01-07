Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
28.48
32.38
25.26
21.96
yoy growth (%)
-12.04
28.19
15.01
-67.53
Raw materials
-8.5
-8.79
-6.09
-10.56
As % of sales
29.84
27.16
24.14
48.09
Employee costs
-3.95
-4.14
-3.73
-3.66
As % of sales
13.88
12.8
14.76
16.69
Other costs
-26.83
-27.82
-23.78
-13.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
94.2
85.9
94.12
60.9
Operating profit
-10.8
-8.38
-8.34
-5.64
OPM
-37.93
-25.88
-33.03
-25.69
Depreciation
-7.81
-7.86
-7.94
-5.94
Interest expense
-14.95
-14.53
-13.77
-7.76
Other income
4.09
0.14
0.28
0.21
Profit before tax
-29.48
-30.63
-29.77
-19.14
Taxes
7.51
7.81
8.79
9.74
Tax rate
-25.48
-25.49
-29.54
-50.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-21.96
-22.82
-20.98
-9.4
Exceptional items
0
0
-10.11
-11.09
Net profit
-21.96
-22.82
-31.09
-20.49
yoy growth (%)
-3.74
-26.59
51.7
-2,01,254.09
NPM
-77.11
-70.47
-123.07
-93.31
