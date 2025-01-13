iifl-logo-icon 1
Shiva Cement Ltd Balance Sheet

40.7
(1.07%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39

39

39

39

Preference Capital

108.95

103.38

0

100

Reserves

-230.61

-162.16

-81.72

-56.27

Net Worth

-82.66

-19.78

-42.72

82.73

Minority Interest

Debt

1,359.1

1,230.82

801.81

146.55

Deferred Tax Liability Net

79.93

0

15.91

18.28

Total Liabilities

1,356.37

1,211.04

775

247.56

Fixed Assets

1,172.09

940.25

575.76

159.36

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

179.58

76.31

64.05

57.44

Networking Capital

-5.19

191.8

121.89

22.79

Inventories

44.61

32.28

11.34

11.9

Inventory Days

152.47

Sundry Debtors

0

7.99

0.03

1.88

Debtor Days

24.08

Other Current Assets

215.4

331.98

249.79

81.63

Sundry Creditors

-6.83

-2.86

0

-0.02

Creditor Days

0.25

Other Current Liabilities

-258.38

-177.59

-139.27

-72.6

Cash

9.88

2.68

13.31

7.97

Total Assets

1,356.35

1,211.04

775.01

247.56

