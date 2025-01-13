Shiva Cement Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39
39
39
39
Preference Capital
108.95
103.38
0
100
Reserves
-230.61
-162.16
-81.72
-56.27
Net Worth
-82.66
-19.78
-42.72
82.73
Minority Interest
Debt
1,359.1
1,230.82
801.81
146.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
79.93
0
15.91
18.28
Total Liabilities
1,356.37
1,211.04
775
247.56
Fixed Assets
1,172.09
940.25
575.76
159.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
179.58
76.31
64.05
57.44
Networking Capital
-5.19
191.8
121.89
22.79
Inventories
44.61
32.28
11.34
11.9
Inventory Days
152.47
Sundry Debtors
0
7.99
0.03
1.88
Debtor Days
24.08
Other Current Assets
215.4
331.98
249.79
81.63
Sundry Creditors
-6.83
-2.86
0
-0.02
Creditor Days
0.25
Other Current Liabilities
-258.38
-177.59
-139.27
-72.6
Cash
9.88
2.68
13.31
7.97
Total Assets
1,356.35
1,211.04
775.01
247.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.