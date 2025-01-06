Shiva Cement Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-29.48
-30.63
-29.77
-19.14
Depreciation
-7.81
-7.86
-7.94
-5.94
Tax paid
7.51
7.81
8.79
9.74
Working capital
-10
-37.02
18.12
-40.5
Other operating items
Operating
-39.78
-67.7
-10.8
-55.84
Capital expenditure
1.17
3.13
1.65
-2.41
Free cash flow
-38.61
-64.57
-9.15
-58.25
Equity raised
32.91
1.82
85.74
124.1
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
289.98
284.85
70.1
34.3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
284.28
222.09
146.69
100.15
