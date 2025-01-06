iifl-logo-icon 1
Shiva Cement Ltd Cash Flow Statement

38.74
(-3.99%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Shiva Cement Ltd

Shiva Cement FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-29.48

-30.63

-29.77

-19.14

Depreciation

-7.81

-7.86

-7.94

-5.94

Tax paid

7.51

7.81

8.79

9.74

Working capital

-10

-37.02

18.12

-40.5

Other operating items

Operating

-39.78

-67.7

-10.8

-55.84

Capital expenditure

1.17

3.13

1.65

-2.41

Free cash flow

-38.61

-64.57

-9.15

-58.25

Equity raised

32.91

1.82

85.74

124.1

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

289.98

284.85

70.1

34.3

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

284.28

222.09

146.69

100.15

