|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|21 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|SHIVA CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record amongst other businesses inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e. on 21st October, 2024, inter-alia, have approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e. on 21st October, 2024, inter-alia have approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|SHIVA CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Results held on August 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|Allotment of Right Equity Shares
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|18 Apr 2024
|SHIVA CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31 2024 - Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting of Shiva Cement Limited held on 25.04.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|SHIVA CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve various matters in connection with the Rights Issue including the specific terms of the Rights Issue such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism rights entitlement ratio the record date and timing of the Rights Issue. Outcome of the Board meeting pursuant to Regulations 30, 42 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [SEBI LODR Regulations Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue Revised outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|SHIVA CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 - Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24.01.2024 Change in Directorate (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)
