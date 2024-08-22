Newspaper Advertisement of the Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting - Disclosure under Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 We wish to inform that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 13th September, 2024 to Thursday, 19th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024) The 38th AGM of the Members of the Company was held on 19th September, 2024 at 03.30 p.m. via Video conferencing and other audio-visual means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/09/2024)