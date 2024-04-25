To the Members of Shiva Cement Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial

Shiva Cement Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of other comprehensive income, the cash flows statement and the statement changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), as amended, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its loss including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specifiedunder sub-section (10) of Section 143 of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the ‘Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial statements? section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics? issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Material Uncertainty related to going concern statements of We draw attention to Note 37 (i) to the financial which indicates that during the year ended March 31, 2024, the Company has incurred loss of Rs6,844.19 lakhs and as on March 31, 2024, the Company?s accumulated loss is Rs29,078.95 lakhs resulting in erosion of net worth of the Company. The financial been prepared on a going concern basis for the reason stated statements, including a summary of material in the said note. The validity of the going concern assumption would depend upon the performance of the Company as per . its future business plan. Our opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. statements We have determined the matter described below to be the Key audit matter to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor?s responsibilities for the audit of the financial section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial audit procedures, including the procedures performed to statements under the provisions of the Act and address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

The Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Capital Expenditure in respect of property, plant and equipment and capital work in progress (as described in note 5 read with note 36 of the financial statements) The Company has incurred significant expenditure on capital projects, as reflected by the total value of additions in property plant and equipment and capital work in progress in notes 4 & 5 of the financial statements. Our audit procedures included the following: n We obtained an understanding of the Company?s capitalisation policy and assessed for compliance with the relevant accounting standards. We considered Capital expenditure as a Key audit matter due to: n Significance of amount incurred on such items during the year ended March 31, 2024. n We obtained understanding, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls related to capital expenditure and capitalisation of assets. n Judgement and estimate required by management in assessing assets meeting the capitalisation criteria set out in Ind AS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment. n Judgement involved in determining the eligibility of costs including borrowing cost and other directly attributable costs for capitalisation as per the criteria set out in Ind AS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment. n We performed substantive testing on a sample basis for each element of capitalised costs including inventory issued to contractors for the purpose of these projects and physical verification performed by management alongwith reconciliation and directly attributable cost, including verification of underlying supporting evidence and understanding nature of the costs capitalised. n In relation to borrowing costs we obtained the supporting calculations, verified the inputs to the calculation and tested the arithmetical accuracy of the model. n We obtained understanding on management assessment relating to components of asset and its related useful life. Obtained necessary confirmations in case of technical advice in determining the useful life. Provision for Mines Restoration – Refer to the accounting policies in Note 2(J) to the financial statements: Provision for mine restoration; Note 3(ii) and 21 to the financial statements: use of estimates and judgements determination of provision for mine restoration to the financial statements The provision for Mines Restoration relates to mines located at Khaturbahal (Kutra District) In evaluating the reasonability of provisions for closure and restoration costs, we performed detailed assessment of the Management?s assumptions. Our audit procedures included the following: The calculation of the provisions requires significant management?s judgment because of the inherent complexity in estimating future costs. These costs are provided at the present value of expected costs to settle the obligation using estimated cash flows. The provisions are subject to the effects of any changes in local regulations, Management?s expected approach to decommissioning and discount rates. n As at March 31, 2024, we reviewed the assumptions used by the Management in their calculations and verified the and assessed the assumptions used. n We verified the arithmetical accuracy of the provision based on the assumptions used by the Management for the discount rates, areas to be rehabilitated, the nature of expenses to be incurred (i.e., related to asset or expense). The provision for Mines Restoration was identified as a key audit matter due to the significance of the Management?s judgement involved in the determination of forecasted closure and restoration costs, life of mines and discount rate. We assessed the competence of the work of the Management?s expert, who produced the cost estimates.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon

The Company?s Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company?s Annual Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management for the Financial Statements

The Company?s Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in sub-section (5) of Section 134 of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: n Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

n Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under clause (i) of sub-section (3) of Section 143 of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial with reference to financial operating effectiveness of such controls.

n Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

n Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of financial statement and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

n Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financialstatements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, any significant as wholearefreefrom deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. the economic decisions From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance financial year key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure statements, whether due to fraud or error, about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated sufficient and in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub- section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. controls

2. As required by sub-section (3) of Section 143 of the Act, statementsinplace andthe we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended.

c. The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of cash flow and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors disqualifiedas on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section (2) of Section 164 of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financialcontrols with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report. g. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. h. The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above and paragraph (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended. i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule (11) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position in financial statement - Refer Note the financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are either material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate on the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub-cluse (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has not declared and paid dividend during the year. vi. As more fully described in note to the financial statements, based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same was operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data in the underlying database and in the application when using certain privileged access rights. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

For SHAH GUPTA & CO.,

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 109574W

Heneel K Patel

M. No. 114103 Unique Document Identification Number (UDIN) for this document is: 24114103BKBHAY3688 Place: Mumbai Date: April 25, 2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS? REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? section of our report to the Members of Shiva Cement Limited of even date

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of property, plant and equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 4 to the plant and financial equipment are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory by the Management, as compared to book records were not material and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of account. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed in respect of such physical verification.

(b) During the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crores, in aggregate from banks and financial institutions and accordingly, the question of our commenting on whether the quarterly returns or statements are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company does not arise. (iii) The Company has not made investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans and advances in nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships, or other parties during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Sections 185 and 186. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees? state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except given below:

Name of the Statue Nature of dues Amount (Rs in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Odisha VAT Act 2004 Interest on VAT 28.75 2014-15 Interest on VAT 4.94 2015-16 Orissa Entry Tax Act, 1999 Interest on Entry Tax 0.59 2014-15 Interest on Entry Tax 2.14 2015-16 Interest on Entry Tax 0.14 2016-17 Orissa Employee State Interest on ESI 0.01 2011-12 Insurance (ESI) Act, 1948 Interest on ESI 0.02 2012-13 Interest on ESI 0.08 2013-14 Interest on ESI 0.25 2014-15 Interest and Penalty on ESI 2.60 2015-16 Interest and Penalty on ESI 0.10 2016-17 Income Tax Act, 1961 Interest on Income Tax 47.29 2013-14 Interest on Income Tax 23.03 2014-15 Interest on Income Tax 2.14 2015-16

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, goods and service tax, income tax, duty of excise, duty of excise, value added tax, and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except as follows:

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount (Rs in lakh) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Orissa Sales Tax Act, 1947 Denial for incentive under various Industrial Policy Resolutions (IPRs) on the production of expanded unit of SCL?s Unit-I, Penalty on late payment, etc. 0.89 1998-99 Asst. Commissioner commercial Tax, Rourkela of 30.34 2003-04 Hon?ble High Court of Odisha 57.96 2004-05 Hon?ble High Court of Odisha 1.03 2003-04 Asst. Commissioner of commercial Tax, Rourkela Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Denial for incentive under various IPRs on the production of expanded unit of 0.19 1988-99 Asst. Commissioner of Commercial Tax, Rourkela SCL?s Unit-I, Pending Form filings 1.71 2003-04 Commissioner of Commercial Tax, Cuttack Orissa Entry Tax Act, 1999 Tax-Credit, levy of tax on certain raw materials procured. 0.38 1999-20 Asst.Commissioner of commercial Tax, Rourkela 1.60 2001-02 Commissioner of commercial Tax, Cuttack 0.40 2003-04 Commissioner of commercial Tax, Cuttack Income Act, 1961 Tax Interest and Penalty 466.32 2015-16 Asst. Commissioner of Income Tax, Sambalpur Income Act, 1961 Tax Block Assessment Order u/s 153A read with section 143(3) of Income Tax Act, 1961 2,582.41 AY 2010-11 to AY 2014-15 Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, (Appeal), Bhubaneswar Rule 10 (7) of Orissa Minerals Rule, 2007 Differential Royalty, DMF and NMET at highest rate of royalty considering grant of exemption for stacking 111.47 December 2022 to November 2023 Revision application filed before Revisional Authority, Ministry of Mines, Government of India, New Delhi.

#Net of amounts paid under protest

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financialinstitution or government or any government authority.

(c) The money raised by way of the term loans have been applied by the Company during the year for the purpose for which it was raised.

(d) The Company has not obtained any short-term loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (ix) (d) is not applicable to the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the question of our commenting on whether the Company taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures does not arise. (f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the question of our commenting on whether the Company has not raised loans during the period on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies does not arise.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xi) (a) No material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by cost auditor/ year secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (c) No whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company.

(xii) As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188oftheActwhereapplicable statements on going concern and and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any non-banking financial / housing finance Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) We have been informed by the management that as at March 31, 2024 as per the definition of Group under Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016, there is one Core Investment Company (CIC) which is registered and three CICs which are not required to be registered with the Reserve Bank of India, forming part of the promoter group.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses in the current financial Rs5,375.87 Lakh and in the immediately preceding financial yearRs1,833.78 Lakh.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 35 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financialstatements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans read with note 37 (g) basedto the financial on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The requirements of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contribution under section 135 of the Act is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xx) (a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS? REPORT

Report on the internal financial to the aforesaid financial of sub-section (3) of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financialcontrols over financial reporting of Shiva Cement Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing on the and maintaining internal financial internal control over financial by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial reporting the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditor?s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financialcontrols over financial reference to these financial based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under sub-section (10) of Section 143 of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial with reference to these financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls controls over financial reporting withsystem over financialreporting withreference toto their operating effectiveness.thesefinancial Our audit of internal financial included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controlswithreference controls over financial reporting with reference to these statements underClause(i) financial weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial reporting with reference to these financial statements. reporting criteria established

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these Financial statements

A Company?s internal financial statements is a process with reference to these financial designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the andreliabilitythe preparationof financialof financial with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company?s internal financialcontrol over financial reference to these financial policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company?s assets that could have a material effect on the controls, financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these Financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting controls over financial financial or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial these financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reportingfinancialreporting controlsover may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to these financial financial controls 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference tion Number (UDIN) for this to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

