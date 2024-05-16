To The Members of Shiva Suitings Limited

Report on the Audit of the IND AS Standalone Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Shiva Suitings Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of Cash Flows and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statement including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "standalone Ind AS financial statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its Profits including comprehensive income, its cash flows and the change in equity for the year ended on that.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. There matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

4. Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements, that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind As) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act; for safeguarding the assets of the Company; for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

A. As required by Section143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Standalone IND AS Balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of cash flow and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind As) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rule issued thereunder.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. We have also audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the Company as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date and our report dated 16/05/2024 as per Annexure A expressed.

B. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no remuneration is paid by the Company to its directors during the current year under Section 197 of the Act.

C. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which may impact its standalone Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The company has not deposited /transferred following amount which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund, the details are as under :

Nature of the Transactions Period Amount (in Rs.) Debenture Interest F.Y. 2006-07 8,486/-

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (h) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

D. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Annexure B to the Standalone IND AS Independent Auditors Report

With reference to the Annexure B referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report the following:

(i) In respect of Property, Plant & Equipment:

The company does not have any Property, Plant & Equipment, and therefore comments under this clause has not been called for.

(ii) a) As explained to us physical verification of inventory has been conducted during the year at

reasonable intervals by the management.

In our opinion, and as informed by the management there is no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has maintained proper records of inventories.

The coverage and procedures adopted by the management for the verification of the inventory is found to be appropriate.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) The company has granted unsecured loans to employees during the year and not made any investment, in respect of which:

a) The Company has not provided any loans (other than loan to employees) or advances in the nature of loans during the year.

b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of loans to employees, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In respect of loans to employees granted by the Company are interest free, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts are regular as per stipulation.

d) In respect of loans to employees granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

e) No loan to employees granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) The Company has not granted any loans to employees, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, investments, guarantees and security to the parties covered under section 185 of the Act. Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of the loans, investments, guarantees and securities provided by it, to the extent applicable to the Company.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable. Further, according to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

(vi) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act. in respect of the business activities carried on by the company. Accordingly, the provisions of the clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect of Statutory Dues:

a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities outstanding on account of any dispute.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. (43 of 1961).

(ix) a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon

to any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) The Company has not raised any funds on short/long term basis. Hence reporting under this clause 3(ix)(d) is not applicable.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) The Company has not raised any loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) a) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised moneys during

the year by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, provisions of the clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement

of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally convertible) under Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in

accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) According to information and explanations given to us, the company have not received any whistle blower complaints during the year (and upto the date of this report), neither any reported to auditor for consideration.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) (a) to (c) of the Order is not

applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size

and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto 31st March, 2024.

(xv) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve

Bank of India Act. 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) In our opinion, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provision for contribution towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) u/s 135, of the Companies Act are not applicable to the company, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(xxi) The company doesnt have any Subsidiary, Associates & Joint Ventures for which a Separate Consolidated Financial Statement required to be reported and hence nothing is to be reported under this clause.

Annexure II to the Standalone IND AS Independent Auditors Report

1. Independent Auditors report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements and its operative effectiveness under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Shiva Suitings Limited ("the Company") as of and for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the company of as of that date.

2. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the criteria being specified by management. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the companys business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

3. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys IFCoFR based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of IFCoFR, and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate IFCoFR were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the IFCoFR and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of IFCoFR included obtaining an understanding of IFCoFR, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys IFCoFR.

4. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys IFCoFR is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles including the Accounting Standards. A companys IFCoFR includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2)provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit

preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles including Accounting Standards, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

5. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of IFCoFR, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the IFCoFR to future periods are subject to the risk that IFCoFR may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

6. Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the criteria being specified by management.