Open₹25.97
Prev. Close₹27.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹25.97
Day's Low₹25.97
52 Week's High₹33.25
52 Week's Low₹19.56
Book Value₹13.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.03
P/E152.76
EPS0.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.55
1.55
1.55
1.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.48
0.43
0.33
0.29
Net Worth
2.03
1.98
1.88
1.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.71
6.05
1.19
2.54
yoy growth (%)
-38.63
406.63
-52.96
-51.85
Raw materials
-3.38
-5.66
-0.7
-1.18
As % of sales
91.02
93.5
58.67
46.69
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.03
-0.1
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.11
0.25
0.06
0.14
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.06
-0.01
-0.04
Working capital
0.08
0.41
0.05
0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.63
406.63
-52.96
-51.85
Op profit growth
-57.71
249.21
-51.26
-51.07
EBIT growth
-56.88
264.56
-51.11
-51.98
Net profit growth
-100.7
-23,632.77
-49.56
-53.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & CFO
Dilip Kumar Sanghai
Independent Director
Vinodkumar Jain
Independent Director
Sanjeev Purshottamdass Saraf
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bharat Tulsani
Independent Director
Amrita Trilokhi Mishra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shiva Suitings Ltd
Summary
Shiva Suitings Ltd, a public company was incorporated on 06 December 1985. The company is involved in spinning, weaving and finishing of textile products.
The Shiva Suitings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shiva Suitings Ltd is ₹4.03 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shiva Suitings Ltd is 152.76 and 1.95 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shiva Suitings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shiva Suitings Ltd is ₹19.56 and ₹33.25 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Shiva Suitings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -21.89%, 6 Month at 11.70%, 3 Month at -4.98% and 1 Month at 4.19%.
