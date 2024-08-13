iifl-logo-icon 1
Shiva Suitings Ltd Share Price

25.97
(-4.98%)
Jan 2, 2025

  • Open25.97
  • Day's High25.97
  • 52 Wk High33.25
  • Prev. Close27.33
  • Day's Low25.97
  • 52 Wk Low 19.56
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E152.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.31
  • EPS0.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.03
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shiva Suitings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

25.97

Prev. Close

27.33

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

25.97

Day's Low

25.97

52 Week's High

33.25

52 Week's Low

19.56

Book Value

13.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.03

P/E

152.76

EPS

0.17

Divi. Yield

0

Shiva Suitings Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Shiva Suitings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shiva Suitings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 99.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shiva Suitings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.55

1.55

1.55

1.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.48

0.43

0.33

0.29

Net Worth

2.03

1.98

1.88

1.84

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.71

6.05

1.19

2.54

yoy growth (%)

-38.63

406.63

-52.96

-51.85

Raw materials

-3.38

-5.66

-0.7

-1.18

As % of sales

91.02

93.5

58.67

46.69

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.03

-0.1

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.11

0.25

0.06

0.14

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.06

-0.01

-0.04

Working capital

0.08

0.41

0.05

0.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.63

406.63

-52.96

-51.85

Op profit growth

-57.71

249.21

-51.26

-51.07

EBIT growth

-56.88

264.56

-51.11

-51.98

Net profit growth

-100.7

-23,632.77

-49.56

-53.77

No Record Found

Shiva Suitings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shiva Suitings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & CFO

Dilip Kumar Sanghai

Independent Director

Vinodkumar Jain

Independent Director

Sanjeev Purshottamdass Saraf

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bharat Tulsani

Independent Director

Amrita Trilokhi Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shiva Suitings Ltd

Summary

Shiva Suitings Ltd, a public company was incorporated on 06 December 1985. The company is involved in spinning, weaving and finishing of textile products.
Company FAQs

What is the Shiva Suitings Ltd share price today?

The Shiva Suitings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shiva Suitings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shiva Suitings Ltd is ₹4.03 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shiva Suitings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shiva Suitings Ltd is 152.76 and 1.95 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shiva Suitings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shiva Suitings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shiva Suitings Ltd is ₹19.56 and ₹33.25 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shiva Suitings Ltd?

Shiva Suitings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -21.89%, 6 Month at 11.70%, 3 Month at -4.98% and 1 Month at 4.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shiva Suitings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shiva Suitings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.99 %

