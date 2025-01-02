Shiva Suitings Ltd Management Discussions

Shiva Suitings Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
SHIVA SUITINGS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2006-2007
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
FUTURE OUTLOOK
a) The New Corporate Perspective.
The Factory Building, Plant & Machinery was in the possession of the Court
Receiver High Court Bombay, the same has been vacated on 7th October 2006
after completion of certain formalities.
b) Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy
The Company has adequate and effective control systems, commensurate with
its size and nature of business, to ensure that assets are efficiently used
and the interest of the Company is safe guarded and the transactions are
authorised, recorded and reported correctly. Checks and balances are in
place to determine the accuracy and reliability of accounting data. The
preventive control systems provide for well-documented policy, guidelines,
and authorization and approval procedures. The Company has also developed a
Risk Assessment policy and is reviewed by the Board of directors.
c) Financial Performance and related disclosures
Total income achieved during the year under review is Rs.1,46,08,174/- as
against Rs.32,62,468/- in the previous year. The income from sales has
increased to Rs.77,16,137/- as against Rs.31,99,468/- in previous year,
showing an increase of more than 141.16%. The Company has not provided for
depreciation and interest on debentures.