Shiva Suitings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.55
1.55
1.55
1.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.48
0.43
0.33
0.29
Net Worth
2.03
1.98
1.88
1.84
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.03
1.98
1.88
1.84
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.01
1.9
1.86
1.82
Inventories
0.22
0.26
0.22
0.04
Inventory Days
3.92
Sundry Debtors
1.2
1.71
1
1.25
Debtor Days
122.72
Other Current Assets
0.66
0.58
0.68
0.62
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.62
-0.03
-0.06
Creditor Days
5.89
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.03
-0.01
-0.03
Cash
0.01
0.09
0.03
0
Total Assets
2.02
1.99
1.89
1.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.