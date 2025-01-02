iifl-logo-icon 1
Shiva Suitings Ltd Balance Sheet

25.97
(-4.98%)
Jan 2, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.55

1.55

1.55

1.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.48

0.43

0.33

0.29

Net Worth

2.03

1.98

1.88

1.84

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.03

1.98

1.88

1.84

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.01

1.9

1.86

1.82

Inventories

0.22

0.26

0.22

0.04

Inventory Days

3.92

Sundry Debtors

1.2

1.71

1

1.25

Debtor Days

122.72

Other Current Assets

0.66

0.58

0.68

0.62

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.62

-0.03

-0.06

Creditor Days

5.89

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-0.03

-0.01

-0.03

Cash

0.01

0.09

0.03

0

Total Assets

2.02

1.99

1.89

1.82

Shiva Suitings : related Articles

No Record Found

