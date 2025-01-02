iifl-logo-icon 1
Shiva Suitings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.97
(-4.98%)
Jan 2, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.71

6.05

1.19

2.54

yoy growth (%)

-38.63

406.63

-52.96

-51.85

Raw materials

-3.38

-5.66

-0.7

-1.18

As % of sales

91.02

93.5

58.67

46.69

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.03

-0.1

-0.06

As % of sales

1.43

0.63

8.99

2.38

Other costs

-0.17

-0.11

-0.31

-1.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.76

1.82

26.46

45.26

Operating profit

0.1

0.24

0.07

0.14

OPM

2.78

4.04

5.86

5.65

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.01

0

0

Profit before tax

0.11

0.25

0.06

0.14

Taxes

-0.03

-0.06

-0.01

-0.04

Tax rate

-27.49

-26.01

-25.95

-32.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.08

0.18

0.05

0.09

Exceptional items

0

-11.62

0

-5.1

Net profit

0.08

-11.43

0.04

0.09

yoy growth (%)

-100.7

-23,632.77

-49.56

-53.77

NPM

2.15

-188.82

4.06

3.79

