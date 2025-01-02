Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.71
6.05
1.19
2.54
yoy growth (%)
-38.63
406.63
-52.96
-51.85
Raw materials
-3.38
-5.66
-0.7
-1.18
As % of sales
91.02
93.5
58.67
46.69
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.03
-0.1
-0.06
As % of sales
1.43
0.63
8.99
2.38
Other costs
-0.17
-0.11
-0.31
-1.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.76
1.82
26.46
45.26
Operating profit
0.1
0.24
0.07
0.14
OPM
2.78
4.04
5.86
5.65
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.01
0
0
Profit before tax
0.11
0.25
0.06
0.14
Taxes
-0.03
-0.06
-0.01
-0.04
Tax rate
-27.49
-26.01
-25.95
-32.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.08
0.18
0.05
0.09
Exceptional items
0
-11.62
0
-5.1
Net profit
0.08
-11.43
0.04
0.09
yoy growth (%)
-100.7
-23,632.77
-49.56
-53.77
NPM
2.15
-188.82
4.06
3.79
