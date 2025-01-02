Shiva Suitings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.11
0.25
0.06
0.14
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.06
-0.01
-0.04
Working capital
0.08
0.41
0.05
0.13
Other operating items
Operating
0.16
0.59
0.1
0.22
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.16
0.59
0.1
0.22
Equity raised
0.41
11.44
-0.49
-0.68
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.58
12.04
-0.39
-0.45
No Record Found
