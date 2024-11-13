Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

SHIVA SUITINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject and in accordance with Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 05:00 P.M. to discuss the following agenda: 1. To consider approve and take on record the unaudited financial results along with its limited review report for the quarter ended 30th September 2024; 2. To consider any other matter if any. You are requested to take the above information on record. Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 has approved the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. (Copy enclosed) The Meeting commenced at 5.00 P.M. and concluded at 5.30 P.M. Kindly take the above on your records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

With ref to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Friday, 23rd August, 2024 inter alia, approved the following: 1. The BOD have fixed the date of AGM which will be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 to transact the business mentioned in the Notice of AGM for the FY 2023-24. 2. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 20th Sept, 2024 to Thursday, 26th Sept, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM; 3. Directors report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024; 4. Appointment of M/s Pramod S. Shah & Associates (PCS) as Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25; 5. Appointment of Mr. Pramod S. Shah of M/s Pramod S. Shah & Associates (PCS) as the scrutinizer for the forthcoming AGM; 6. Appointment of NSDL for carrying on the e-voting process at the 38th AGM of the Company;

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

SHIVA SUITINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per the attached document. Quarterly Results & A.G.M.(Cancelled) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 09/08/2024) Purpose of the meeting has been revised (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Monday, 12th August 2024 has approved the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (Copy enclosed) The Meeting commenced at 3.00 P.M. and concluded at 3.30 P.M. Kindly take the above on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 6 May 2024

SHIVA SUITINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject and in accordance with Regulation 29 of SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Shiva Suitings Ltd has been scheduled to be held on Thursday 16th May 2024 at 05:00 P.M. to discuss the following agenda: 1. To consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and the financial year ended 31st March 2024; 2. To consider any other matters if any. Pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) read with Regulation 30 and Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Thursday, 16th May, 2024 commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:20 P.M. have considered and approved the following: 1. Independent Auditors Report (Copy enclosed); 2. Declaration in respect of Unmodified Opinion on Audited Financial Statement for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (Copy enclosed); 3. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (Copy enclosed); 4. Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March, 2024 (Copy enclosed); 5. Cash Flow Statement for the period ended 31st March, 2024 (Copy enclosed). Kindly take the same on your record and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024

SHIVA SUITINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject and in accordance with Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 29th February 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 05:00 P.M. to discuss the following agenda: 1. To Appoint M/s. Chetan Jain & Associates (Firm Registration No - 128229W) Practising Chartered Accountant Mumbai as Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2023-24. 2. To consider other matters if any. You are requested to take the above information on record. Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Thursday, 29th February 2024 has approved the following: 1. To Appoint M/s. Chetan Jain & Associates (Firm Registration No - 128229W) Practising Chartered Accountant, Mumbai, as Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2023-24. 2. To consider other matters, if any. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 5.00 P.M. and concluded at 5.15 P.M. Kindly take the above on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.02.2024)

